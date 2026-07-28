New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism after his administration published a searchable database identifying property owners who could be affected by a proposed tax on non-primary residences, with opponents arguing the tool could expose wealthy homeowners to harassment and security threats.

The criticism follows the city's rollout of a publicly searchable property database through the Department of Finance, which allows users to look up the names and addresses of owners whose second homes may fall under the proposed pied-à-terre tax.

City officials have defended the move as part of a legally required public process, while critics say aggregating the information in one place creates risks that go far beyond traditional public records.

Concerns Over Mamdani's Searchable Property Database

The Department of Finance said the publication of the property roll is required under New York state law. According to a department spokesperson, the records were released for public inspection as part of the process used to identify properties that could be subject to the proposed surcharge on non-primary residences.

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A person familiar with the process, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said similar property tax rolls have been made public for years. The source added that whenever new taxes or surcharges are introduced, the state first authorises the measure before the Department of Finance publishes a property roll and identifies affected properties using criteria set out in the legislation.

Critics, however, argue that the latest database differs from conventional public records because it compiles the names and addresses of affluent homeowners into a single searchable platform. They contend this makes the information significantly easier to access and could leave property owners more vulnerable to harassment or even targeted violence.

City Hall has rejected those concerns, maintaining that the database is intended to help homeowners determine whether their properties could be affected by the proposed tax and to understand the process for seeking an exemption.

Political commentator John Ashbrook, co-host of the Ruthless podcast, criticised the initiative, claiming it could become a resource for activists targeting landlords and wealthy residents online.

'Nobody wants this database more than Mamdani's band of communist social media agitators salivating to harass Americans at every turn,' Ashbrook said.

He added that supporters of the mayor could use the information to target New Yorkers who own rental properties or other real estate.

Property Tax Proposal Under Scrutiny

The controversy has also raised questions about the scope of Mamdani's proposed second-home tax. During his campaign and in public appearances, the mayor described the measure as targeting ultra-wealthy individuals who own second homes worth more than $5 million (£3.7 million).

The Real Estate Board of New York argued that the database suggests the proposal could affect a much broader range of homeowners than initially presented. According to sources, more than 960,000 residential properties could appear in the database, allowing users to search and download owners' names and addresses.

James Whelan, president of the Real Estate Board of New York, said publishing the database before the tax has been enacted has only increased uncertainty.

'By publishing a database of properties that might be subject to this tax before the tax has even been enacted, City Hall has only added to the confusion surrounding this proposal,' Whelan said.

He argued that the database demonstrates the proposal is 'far broader and more complicated' than supporters have suggested and urged policymakers to reconsider how many homeowners could ultimately be affected despite not fitting the profile of ultra-wealthy residents.

The latest dispute builds on Mamdani's increasingly tense relationship with some of New York City's wealthiest residents. Earlier this year, he filmed a video outside billionaire Citadel founder Ken Griffin's Manhattan penthouse while promoting higher taxes on expensive second homes. Griffin later described the video as 'creepy and weird', arguing that highlighting his residence could put him at risk.

Republicans Question Database Due to Political Violence

Republican strategist Colin Reed said the searchable database raises additional concerns at a time when political violence remains a prominent issue in the United States.

'In this era of heightened political violence, this type of inflammatory and divisive rhetoric is not only reckless, but outright dangerous, especially from a public official who not that long ago pledged to be a mayor for all New Yorkers,' Reed said.

The controversy has also revived another discussion over whether New York risks discouraging wealthy residents and businesses from remaining in the city. Ken Griffin, whose hedge fund Citadel relocated its global headquarters from Chicago to Miami in 2022, has previously argued that tax policy, crime and the business climate can influence where companies choose to invest and operate.