Greenland has issued a strong warning to a Texas oil firm tied to President Donald Trump after it landed Arctic drilling equipment without approval, renewing scrutiny of US ambitions for the semi-autonomous territory and the company's vast crude claims.

The equipment belongs to Greenland Energy, a Houston company set up last year whose chairman and major shareholder, Larry Swets, is reported to be close to the president. Residents in the remote Jameson Land region on Greenland's eastern coast spotted a tug boat towing a barge that unloaded about a dozen containers last month.

Greenland's government said on 30 July that the licensee 'did not have the necessary approvals' from its mineral resources authority and that a strong warning would follow, adding that all future logistics must be cleared first. Two days later, Trump posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social showing himself as a giant looming over a Greenlandic village, captioned 'Hello, Greenland!'

The episode has sharpened a wider sovereignty row. Trump has repeatedly floated buying or seizing Greenland, and one European politics professor warned that nobody should assume he has abandoned that goal. For an island of about 56,000 people, an unapproved landing by a US-linked firm reads less like routine drilling and more like a test of who controls the Arctic's resources.

The $1 Trillion Claim Beneath Jameson Land

Greenland Energy says the basin could hold $1 trillion (£741 billion) in crude, with an independent report pointing to as much as 13 billion barrels of recoverable oil across roughly 2.1 million acres (8,498.4 square kilometres). The firm plans to fund exploration in return for a working interest of up to 70%.

It had aimed to drill two wells but told shareholders on 6 August it would focus on one this season, spending about $40 million (£30 million) on its first well, OPW-1, targeted for late 2026.

Who Really Profits From the Deal

Rather than a private wildcat venture, the project is already a Wall Street play. Greenland Energy went public in March through a merger with Pelican Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company, at a $215 million (£159 million) implied valuation, and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker GLND. It has since raised about $70 million (£52 million) in a share sale.

That structure means much of any upside from the 'American oil' pitch would flow to founders, sponsors, and early investors.

Why It May Never Reach US Pumps

For US drivers, the promise of cheaper fuel is doubtful. The first well is exploration only, years from any production, and even a discovery would feed global markets rather than one country's pumps. Greenland has not issued new oil licences since 2021 on environmental grounds, and the rights Greenland Energy acquired from British firm 80 Mile still need government approval that has lapsed and is 'under processing'.

Annexation Fears and a June Blunder

Swets has rejected any link to Washington's designs on the island, saying the venture is 'not related to American annexation'. The timing has still alarmed critics, who note Trump has refused to rule out force to take the Danish territory.

In June, a company representative wrongly told residents that permission to land equipment had been granted, prompting Swets to say enthusiasm 'led us to communicate in a way that created confusion'.

The company says 300 containers are ready to ship from Canada in September.