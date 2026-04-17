Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Street Fighter, offering the most detailed look yet at the upcoming live-action adaptation of Capcom's iconic fighting game franchise.

The film, set for release on 16 October 2026, brings together a large ensemble cast and a stylised 1990s-inspired storyline centred on the legendary World Warrior Tournament, blending high-impact martial arts action with a conspiracy-driven plot.

Star-Studded Cast Brings Street Fighter Characters to Life

The Street Fighter 2026 movie features an expansive cast drawn from film, television, professional wrestling and combat sports, with Noah Centineo leading as Ken Masters, portrayed as a confident and reckless champion fighter.

Andrew Koji stars as Ryu, Ken's estranged rival and fellow martial artist whose disciplined fighting style contrasts with Ken's impulsive approach. Callina Liang plays Chun-Li, who serves as a key catalyst in the story by recruiting fighters into the tournament.

The antagonist role of M. Bison is played by David Dastmalchian, while Joe Anoa'i (Roman Reigns) appears as Akuma, a powerful figure within the fighting world. Cody Rhodes takes on the role of Guile, adding another high-profile wrestling name to the cast.

Supporting characters include Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, Kyle Mooney as Marvin, and Mel Jarnson as Cammy.

Street Fighter 2026 Plot

Set in 1993, the film directly draws inspiration from the era of Street Fighter II, first released in arcades in 1991 and later on consoles in 1992. According to the official logline, the story follows Ryu and Ken as they are pulled back into combat when Chun-Li recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament.

The tournament is described as a global, brutal fighting competition that brings together the world's strongest warriors. However, the trailer and synopsis suggest the stakes extend beyond sport, with a hidden conspiracy forcing fighters to confront not only each other but also unresolved personal conflicts.

The narrative structure focuses on rivalry and character-driven conflict, particularly between Ryu and Ken, whose fractured relationship sits at the centre of the story. The plot also introduces a wider threat that escalates the tournament into a high-risk battle for survival.

Trailer Showcases Arcade-Inspired Action and 1990s Style

The Street Fighter trailer emphasises stylised combat sequences inspired directly by the video game series. Several signature abilities are teased, including Dhalsim's extended reach attacks and high-impact martial arts exchanges between key fighters.

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Ken is shown struggling against physically dominant opponents such as Balrog and Zangief, while Ryu highlights Ken's impulsive nature, describing him as 'still reckless'. Chun-Li is also seen in confrontation scenes, suggesting tension among allies within the tournament structure.

Guile references Ryu's signature Hadoken attack, reinforcing the film's commitment to adapting classic game mechanics into live-action form. One sequence also shows Ken kicking a car in a bonus round-style moment, referencing the arcade mini-game features associated with Street Fighter II.

Paramount and Legendary Launch New Collaboration

Street Fighter is directed by Kitao Sakurai and marks the first film under a new three-year distribution partnership between Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment. Studio executives have previously described the project as a globally oriented release intended to launch a broader slate of ambitious genre films.

With its large ensemble cast, video game source material and stylised action approach, Street Fighter is positioned as a major tentpole release for 2026.