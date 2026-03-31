Sophie Turner's injury on the set of the upcoming Tomb Raider series has caused a temporary halt to production, raising questions about the actor's condition and the show's progress. Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, was filming scenes for Prime Video's live-action adaptation of Tomb Raider when she suffered a minor injury. The incident led the team, Amazon MGM Studios, to confirm that filming had been briefly paused. They stated on 30 March 2026 that Turner had experienced a minor injury and that the decision to halt work was a precaution to allow her time to recover.

The statement also noted that the production team was eager to resume filming as soon as possible but did not specify how long the break might last or the exact nature of her injury. Reports suggest that the injury was not severe, and Turner is currently on the mend. No further details about whether the injury occurred on or off the set have been disclosed.

Sophie Turner's Role and Earlier Excitement

Sophie Turner is playing the iconic character Lara Croft, a role that has previously been portrayed by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. The actress had shared her enthusiasm for the part, describing it as a departure from her usual roles. In a statement from a previous interview, she said, 'I've been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. They're massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands.'

Turner's excitement was evident in a series of photographs released on 15 January 2024, showing her in costume as Lara Croft, wearing a turquoise tank top, black shorts, and her character's signature braid. She also sported her utility belt, fingerless gloves, and a gun, embodying the adventurous spirit of the game's heroine.

Background to the Series and Turner's Preparation

The series is written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and it is based on the popular video game franchise that began in 1996. The character of Lara Croft became an icon during a time when female protagonists in video games were rare, and the reboot in 2013 shifted the character's portrayal to a more grounded, realistic figure. The series aims to explore her backstory in greater depth.

Turner revealed in an interview with Net-A-Porter in January that she found the role physically demanding. She mentioned discovering she had 'a perpetual back problem' during the intense training regime leading up to filming. The actress has expressed that playing Lara Croft is a change from her previous roles, which often involved characters questioning themselves. She noted, 'It's very different to the roles that I usually play. I'm not normally seen as an action girl or strong in who she is as a person.'

Other Cast Members and Production Expectations

The series boasts a notable cast, including Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, and Celia Imrie. With such a line-up and a high-profile script, expectations are high for the show's success. The production has been ongoing since early 2024, with Turner actively recording action scenes on location.

Despite the injury setback, sources suggest that the production team remains optimistic about resuming filming soon. Turner's recovery is progressing, and the studio has expressed its confidence in completing the project. The series is anticipated to be a significant addition to the Tomb Raider franchise, which has evolved significantly since its original release.