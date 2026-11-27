A 16-second Netflix promotional video had attracted more than 25 million views by Friday after Donald Trump Jr. criticised its Thanksgiving-day lesbian kiss and some social media users called for a boycott, according to LADbible.

Netflix posted the clip on X on Thursday, 26 November, to promote the second season of its thriller series The Hunting Wives. It showed characters played by Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow kissing in bed, alongside a Thanksgiving-themed caption.

The video's audience brought attention to the series beyond its usual television viewers.

Donald Trump Jr. Slams Netflix Over Thanksgiving Promo

The eldest son of US President Donald Trump questioned the streaming platform's decision to publish the scene during the American holiday.

'What is wrong with you??? It's Thanksgiving,' Trump Jr. wrote on X.

What is wrong with you??? It’s Thanksgiving. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 26, 2026

Several social media users echoed his criticism, arguing that the promotional material was inappropriate for a holiday traditionally associated with family gatherings.

Others threatened to cancel their Netflix subscriptions. However, there was no independently verified evidence that the reaction had led to widespread cancellations.

Trump Jr.'s response also drew criticism from users who questioned why a fictional television romance had become the subject of a political debate.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan shared the video with seven laughing emojis.

Jessica Tarlov, a co-host of Fox News' The Five, also commented on the exchange, describing its Thanksgiving context as unusual.

Netflix had been promoting the second season as Thanksgiving entertainment since announcing its release date in August. Earlier promotional footage had also highlighted the romantic relationship between the two central female characters.

The clip was not the only The Hunting Wives material Netflix shared on Thanksgiving. The company published additional footage from the series that day.

Netflix Faces Divided Reaction Over The Hunting Wives

For viewers familiar with The Hunting Wives, the relationship shown in the Thanksgiving video is part of the series' existing storyline.

Based on May Cobb's 2021 novel of the same name, the thriller follows Sophie O'Neil, played by Snow, who moves from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to the fictional Texas town of Maple Brook with her family.

She becomes romantically drawn to Margo Banks, portrayed by Åkerman. Margo is married to wealthy oil businessman Jed Banks, played by Dermot Mulroney. Their relationship unfolds amid political ambitions, infidelity, social rivalries and murder.

The second season begins with Sophie and Margo estranged. Unresolved secrets and fresh threats bring them together again.

Netflix confirmed that all eight episodes became available on Thanksgiving Day. The company had renewed the drama for a third season in October, several weeks before the second season premiered.

The renewal followed a strong performance by the first season, which debuted in July 2025. Netflix said the programme spent five weeks on its global English-language television Top 10 list, generating more than 20 million views during that period.

The series' popularity also renewed interest in Cobb's novel, which climbed Amazon's bestseller rankings after the television adaptation was released.

As of Friday, 27 November, no public statement from Netflix specifically addressing the boycott calls had been identified in the available reporting. LADbible said it had approached the company for comment.

Netflix's plans for a third season were in place before the Thanksgiving promotion drew criticism.