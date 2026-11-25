Rory Culkin has praised his Nocturne co-star Stephen Graham, describing the acclaimed British actor as a generous and approachable performer who treats everyone on set with the same level of respect.

Culkin, who plays psychiatric nurse Karl in Apple TV's psychological crime thriller, opened up about their working relationship in an interview with The Guardian published on 25 November. He described Graham as a new acting hero and mentor, highlighting his attitude towards colleagues as much as his ability to deliver a compelling performance.

The comments offer an insight into the atmosphere behind the series, which sees Graham portray Jurek Walter, a manipulative serial killer whose influence extends beyond the walls of the psychiatric facility where he is imprisoned.

What Did Rory Culkin Say About Working With Stephen Graham?

Speaking to The Guardian, Culkin said he had learned a great deal from Graham, particularly from the way he conducts himself professionally.

'It's the way he treats people. He's just so kind and so fun. Even though he's this tip-top actor, he's on everybody's level,' Culkin explained.

The actor praised Graham for arriving on set in a positive mood and showing appreciation for the people around him. He contrasted that behaviour with his experiences working alongside performers who, despite receiving substantial salaries, can be difficult to work with.

'Sometimes, you work with actors you know are getting paid a ridiculous amount of money and they're just grumpy and don't want to be there. They have a problem with everything,' he said.

Asked whether he had encountered such behaviour himself, Culkin admitted that he had not always been easy to work with.

'I have been a grumpster,' he acknowledged.

His comments suggest that Graham's influence has extended beyond their performances, encouraging Culkin to reconsider how he approaches his own work and relationships on set.

How Does Stephen Graham Influence Rory Culkin's Performance in 'Nocturne'?

In a secondary Nocturne storyline, Culkin plays Karl Anders, an empathetic psychiatric nurse whose fascination with Jurek Walter develops into a potentially dangerous relationship.

Karl initially appears to be trying to help the dangerous inmate, but their relationship becomes more complicated as Jurek begins manipulating him.

Karl's growing fascination with Walter raises questions about his motivations and the extent to which the killer can manipulate those around him.

The actor has previously discussed the ambiguity of Karl's relationship with Jurek, suggesting that the nurse may enjoy the sense of importance he gains from being close to the notorious prisoner.

Graham, meanwhile, has described Jurek as someone who understands how to read people and give them what they want to achieve his own objectives.

Their contrasting personalities form an important part of the series' psychological tension.

Rory Culkin Opens Up About His Struggles With Acting Anxiety

Culkin also discussed how anxiety has affected his career, revealing that he previously put himself under extreme physical and mental pressure to deliver convincing performances.

Recalling his experience making Scream 4, he said he would sometimes hide in a cupboard and slap himself before filming a scene because he believed suffering would help him produce a more interesting performance.

'I would hide in a closet and slap the shit out of myself just to get an interesting performance,' he recalled.

After undertaking intensive psychological preparation for his role as Gabriel in the film of the same name, Culkin mistakenly believed that every subsequent performance required the same level of mental strain. He later recognised that this approach had made him irritable and difficult to approach, prompting him to apologise to directors and producers from those productions.

He now believes he has become more comfortable with his work, although he acknowledged that he still has much to learn.

'I'm not at Stephen's level where he can be intimidating and tortured, and they'll call, Cut! and he's joking with the costume department. I still do need to get in the zone,' he said.

What Is 'Nocturne' About?

Apple TV's Nocturne is a psychological crime thriller adapted from Lars Kepler's novels The Sandman and Lazarus.

The series follows the investigation surrounding Jurek Walter, a serial killer whose disturbing influence continues even while he is confined to a secure psychiatric facility.

Alongside Graham and Culkin, Liev Schreiber stars as Jonah Lynn, an ex-soldier turned homicide detective, while Zazie Beetz portrays Saga Bauer, an FBI agent who goes undercover to investigate Jurek Walter.

Culkin's praise for Graham offers another reason to watch their performances together, particularly as their characters become increasingly entangled in a dangerous psychological game.

Nocturne is available to stream on Apple TV.