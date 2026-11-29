Kelly Osbourne has attributed her dramatic weight loss to grief following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne. In an interview published on Saturday, 28 November 2026, she recalled barely recognising herself in a photograph taken during a Grammy Awards fitting in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old former Fashion Police co-host lost her father on 22 July 2025, aged 76. In the months that followed, Osbourne said she endured cruel comments about her appearance while privately struggling with bereavement.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Osbourne explained how grief affected her ability to care for herself. She also disclosed that she had resumed drinking following her father's death, before seeking support with her mother's help.

Kelly Osbourne Reveals the Emotional Pain Behind Her Weight Loss

During a fitting ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards, Osbourne was handed a photograph that forced her to confront how much her appearance had changed. Until that moment, she said, she had not realised the extent of her weight loss.

'That's not me – that is not me!' she recalled.

Osbourne explained that her weight loss had not been deliberate. She said people discussed her circumstances behind her back rather than speaking directly to her about their concerns.

Recalling the criticism she received in February, Osbourne said: 'I've never been treated so cruelly in my life.'

'This, at a time when I was dead inside,' she added.

That month, Osbourne made two high-profile appearances as the music industry celebrated her father's career.

At the 68th Grammy Awards on 1 February, Post Malone joined Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith and Andrew Watt for a musical tribute to the Black Sabbath frontman.

Later that month, Osbourne joined her mother, Sharon Osbourne, at the BRIT Awards in Manchester. The ceremony honoured her father with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.

In a September interview with The Mail on Sunday, Osbourne disclosed that she had worn a wig to conceal changes in her appearance at the Grammys.

Although she wanted to support her mother and honour her father's legacy, Osbourne subsequently questioned whether she should have attended the ceremony.

Kelly Osbourne Credits Sharon With Helping Her Through Grief

Beyond her weight loss, Osbourne acknowledged that she had returned to drinking after her father's death. Having previously spoken publicly about addiction, she described using alcohol to cope with the emotional pain of losing him.

Osbourne credited her mother with introducing her to life coach Chris Miller, who helped her find appropriate therapeutic support. She also said she had remained sober since 26 December 2025, keeping a promise she had made to her father.

In a separate interview with Fabulous magazine, published on 10 October, Osbourne revealed that she had regained two stone (28lb, or approximately 12.7kg) since the BRIT Awards.

She also spoke about discovering falconry through Miller, describing the experience as a rare moment of peace following her father's death.

The NHS advises that bereavement affects people differently and cautions against using alcohol or drugs to manage grief. Seeking professional support can help those struggling to cope.

For Osbourne, attending ceremonies honouring her father meant grieving in public while dealing with difficulties that audiences could not necessarily see.

Her November interview sheds further light on those appearances. While photographs documented changes in her physical appearance, Osbourne's own account reveals the emotional struggles behind them and the support she sought afterwards.