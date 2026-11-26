Comedian Shane Gillis has broken his silence after his ex-girlfriend Grace Brassel accused him of sexting another woman during their year-long relationship, claiming she discovered months of explicit messages on his phone shortly before their split. The 38-year-old comedian offered a brief response after Brassel detailed what she described as a relationship filled with red flags, emotional turmoil and career sacrifices, including her decision to quit her job to become his stay-at-home girlfriend.

'Grace and I had some good times together,' Gillis told Page Six in a statement on Wednesday, 25 November. 'Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best.' His response came after Brassel, 27, shared her account of their romance in an interview with The Cut published on Tuesday, 24 November.

Shane Gillis Accused of Sexting Another Woman

Brassel alleged that she discovered messages between Gillis and another woman after looking through his phone approximately a month before their relationship ended in 2025. According to her account, the exchanges had been going on for months. One message allegedly included Gillis saying he 'should have had sex with' the woman during Super Bowl weekend, when Brassel was not invited to join him.

She claimed she confronted the comedian about the messages, but he initially pretended not to know who she was talking about. Brassel also recalled that Gillis later brought her an 'apology matcha' following their confrontation.

She admitted that she lost control during the argument, throwing a chair and her phone and punching a hole in a wall. She said she was not proud of her reaction but felt she had reached breaking point.

Brassel Claims Gillis Convinced Her To Quit Her Job

The cheating allegations were among several revelations Brassel shared about her relationship with the comedian. She claimed Gillis encouraged her to leave her job, assuring her that he would financially support her while she took care of him.

However, Brassel said the arrangement left her feeling increasingly isolated and disconnected from her previous life. She described her new role as becoming 'Shane Gillis's stay-at-home girlfriend', comparing it to a full-time position with a high risk of burnout and no opportunity for career progression.

Brassel also claimed she gradually took on domestic responsibilities, including cooking, cleaning and doing laundry, while waiting for Gillis to return home from work. She said she felt as though she had become a housewife despite never intending to take on that role.

Shane Gillis' Ex Details Emotional Toll of Their Romance

Brassel further claimed that the relationship affected her emotional wellbeing, saying she frequently felt she was 'walking on eggshells'. She alleged that Gillis could make cruel remarks and then dismiss them as jokes, while sometimes withdrawing physical affection when he was unhappy with her.

She also described becoming depressed, sleeping excessively and feeling increasingly disconnected from her friends and previous life. The former couple began separating in August 2025, although Brassel said they briefly reconciled a few months later before ultimately ending their relationship.

She revealed that she had subsequently attended weekly therapy sessions to work through her experiences. Despite the allegations, Gillis has kept his public response brief, saying only that he wished his former girlfriend well.