Miranda Lambert has tipped Ella Langley to become country music's 'next legend' following the Alabama singer's record-breaking six victories at the 2026 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Lambert made the prediction during a podcast interview released on 24 November.

Speaking on Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Lambert explained how working with Langley reminded her of her own early career. She also reflected on the pride she felt sharing the stage with her younger collaborator.

The endorsement follows an extraordinary year for Langley, whose second studio album, Dandelion, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April. Lambert co-wrote and co-produced its breakthrough single, 'Choosin' Texas', and appeared in the accompanying music video.

Miranda Lambert Reveals Why Ella Langley Reminds Her of Her Younger Self

During her conversation with podcast hosts Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, Lambert described Langley as 'a little spitfire'. She recognised similarities between their personalities and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to mentor her younger colleague.

Lambert admitted becoming tearful while discussing Langley's accomplishments. She praised the singer's determination, personality and family support, describing her as the 'whole package'.

Her confidence in Langley's abilities emerged long before their collaboration reached the top of the charts.

Recalling an early songwriting session, Lambert described bringing homemade chicken chilli, snacks and wine. Langley arrived with something equally important, a playlist of musical influences and a clear vision for the record she wanted to create.

That sense of artistic direction impressed Lambert. Their subsequent recording sessions incorporated playlists and visual inspiration boards to help develop the creative identity of Dandelion.

According to Sony Music, Lambert served as an executive producer alongside Langley and Ben West. The album also features their duet, 'Butterfly Season', which explores personal growth and transformation.

Lambert also discussed the importance of established female artists supporting younger performers. She acknowledged that professional triumphs and personal difficulties can occur simultaneously, making guidance particularly valuable during defining career moments.

Miranda Lambert Shares in Ella Langley's Historic Billboard and CMA Awards Success

Released on 17 October 2025, 'Choosin' Texas' has established a new record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The single remained at the summit of the chart dated 28 November, extending its record to 29 weeks. Langley had already surpassed Mariah Carey's previous record of 22 weeks with 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' in September.

Earlier in its chart run, the song simultaneously topped the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

Meanwhile, Dandelion earned 169,000 equivalent album units during its opening US tracking week, according to Billboard, citing Luminate data.

Further recognition arrived at the 60th annual CMA Awards on 18 November. Langley converted nine nominations into six victories, establishing a record for the most awards won in a single year.

The Country Music Association confirmed that Langley won Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Dandelion. 'Choosin' Texas' secured Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Lambert had her own reasons to celebrate. She received three awards for her songwriting and production contributions, sharing in Langley's victories for Single, Album and Song of the Year.

Reflecting on their collaboration and the recognition it had received, Lambert made clear that her expectations for Langley extended well beyond the awards ceremony.

'She's our next legend. For sure,' she said.