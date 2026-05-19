Mark Cuban joined Donald Trump at the White House on Monday in Washington for a healthcare affordability event, where the president publicly mocked the billionaire's 'big mistake' in supporting Kamala Harris during the 2024 election while praising his backing of the new 'TrumpRx' drug initiative.

The two men spent the better part of a decade trading insults in public, circling one another as rival celebrities and would‑be political players. Cuban, the former Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank investor, once branded Trump the 'most unethical' person he had ever done business with. Trump in turn repeatedly derided Cuban as 'weak,' 'pathetic' and, in a favourite insult, a 'loser.' That history hung in the air as they appeared side by side at the White House, with cameras rolling and reporters primed to test how much of the feud had really been buried.

ALL Americans benefit from @POTUS's Most Favored Nation drug pricing — https://t.co/iJahz0rH9p is nonpartisan!@mcuban: “Republicans want cheaper drugs, independents want cheaper drugs, democrats want cheaper drugs.” pic.twitter.com/R2XLf2Dg96 — HHS Rapid Response (@HHSResponse) May 18, 2026

The event itself was meant to sell Trump's TrumpRx plan, a scheme the president says will cut prescription drug prices by routing medicines through big retailers such as Amazon. Trump, 79, shared the stage with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Medicare and Medicaid administrator Dr Mehmet Oz and Cuban, 67, who has made his own fortune partly by promising cheaper generic drugs through his company Cost Plus Drugs.

'Thank you for having me, Mr President,' Cuban told the room, striking a notably polite tone. 'I think, other than you, I've been the biggest proponent of TrumpRx.com.' He framed cheaper medicines as a rare point of national agreement. 'Republicans want cheaper drugs, independents want cheaper drugs, Democrats want cheaper drugs. And together, I think we're gonna do something special.'

A Backdrop for Political Amends

The news came after a reporter directly confronted the pair's history, asking Trump how one of his loudest critics had ended up on stage beside him, given that 'obviously, Mark endorsed Kamala Harris back in 2024.'

REPORTER: It's pretty remarkable seeing you and Mark Cuban up there and the fact that, obviously, Mark endorsed Kamala Harris back in 2020.



PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, he made a mistake. It was a big mistake🤣 pic.twitter.com/ERwRsPM8sa — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 18, 2026

Trump did not let that pass. 'Well, he made a mistake. It was a big mistake,' the president replied, glancing back at Cuban, who laughed behind him. The exchange was light on the surface, though it also served as a reminder of how sharply they had diverged during the last presidential race, when Cuban publicly backed the former vice‑president.

Pressing on, the reporter tried to ask what their new partnership 'says about what you two are building here.' Trump cut in before the question finished. 'Well, it says we love people, we love our country. He wants to—he's got a good company, and he's going to do a lot of business with us,' Trump said.

The president then sketched his version of TrumpRx. 'I'm gonna get drugs out through Amazon, through the whole group, and we're gonna get drugs out. And, uh, Mark wanted to be a part of it, and I think Mark was very gracious. He said, 'This is something that really works, the first time you've seen it.''

Only then did Trump swerve into something approaching an attempted rewrite of their shared history. 'Look, I have a lot of respect for Mark, frankly, and I always have.' That claim sits awkwardly against Trump's published record, which includes describing Cuban in October 2024 on Truth Social as 'a Loser' and 'a weak and pathetic 'bully'' with 'really low clubhead speed, a total non-athlete!'

A Balance of Praise With Political Distance

Cuban appeared happy to promote TrumpRx from the podium, but he was far more cautious when the conversation turned to politics once the cameras moved outdoors.

I asked @mcuban - who some have speculated might run for president - if he’s considering that while he was outside the White House this evening.



“Hell no…I’m all about reducing the cost of healthcare. To me that’s my ultimate legacy.” pic.twitter.com/QY5CSUgADT — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) May 18, 2026

Asked outside the White House whether he regretted supporting Kamala Harris, Cuban shut the door firmly. 'I'm not going into my politics at all,' he said.

In an email to the Daily Beast, he offered a similarly narrow explanation for his presence at Trump's side. 'I care about lowering the cost of healthcare. The rest is rage bait,' he wrote. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's remarks about Cuban.

Their relationship has rarely been straightforward. Cuban has called it a 'love-hate relationship,' and the public record bears that out. In 2015, he briefly praised Trump's initial run for the presidency. By the following year, he was sharing a stage with Hillary Clinton and asking a campaign crowd: 'Is there any bigger jagoff in the world than Donald Trump?'

Trump, for his part, complained in a 2017 tweet that Cuban was 'not smart enough to run for president' and claimed he 'wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.' Cuban hit back on X: 'Isn't it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern?'

Read more How Did Tom Kane Die? Real Cause of Death as Tributes Pour In for Tragic Star Wars Actor How Did Tom Kane Die? Real Cause of Death as Tributes Pour In for Tragic Star Wars Actor

By August 2024, speaking with Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, Cuban was back to his harsher line, saying Trump was 'unethical then, and he's still unethical.' Two months later came Trump's Truth Social broadside about Cuban being a 'Loser' who had 'got nothing going.'

That is the baggage behind Monday's carefully choreographed show of unity over TrumpRx. Cuban now says his only focus is driving down drug prices. Trump insists he has 'always' respected the man he once mocked as a 'total non-athlete.' For now, at least, both men appear content to park the insults in favour of a shared stage and a shared slogan about cheaper medicine, leaving voters to decide how much of the truce they want to believe.