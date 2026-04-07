Sarah Ferguson's reported feud with Queen Camilla has become the latest flashpoint in the royal family's long running troubles, with claims emerging this week that the Duchess of York feels personally betrayed as scrutiny over her links to Jeffrey Epstein continues.

The allegation, which rests on unnamed source claims rather than any public statement from Ferguson or the Palace, centres on her belief that Camilla withheld the quiet support she thought a decades long friendship should have earned.

Sarah Ferguson's Anger And The Epstein Files

The former Duchess of York has faced renewed criticism in recent months over a series of alleged emails to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, sent before his death and released by the US Department of Justice at the start of the year.

In one exchange, Fergie reportedly referred to the disgraced financier as her 'supreme friend', while another message showed her pleading with him to marry her and seeking financial assistance.

An insider now claims that Ferguson believes one particular royal is to blame for her downfall, after she came under intense scrutiny and was met with a distinctly cold shoulder from the wider family.

According to Heat World, a source close to Sarah Ferguson paints a bleak picture of her current mindset. 'Fergie's very bitter, she's angry, and feels wronged by everyone in the family,' the insider said, adding that she 'doesn't have the guts to confront anyone, but when she's had a couple of drinks, that's when the liquid courage kicks in and when she starts unloading'.

The same source claims '[Queen] Camilla's been getting the brunt of Sarah's fury', in part because the two women 'were very close friends for years', which is why Fergie 'feels incredibly betrayed'.

In the months since, Sarah has reportedly been dropped by seven charities and had her Freedom of the City of York revoked. She and her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, also lost their Royal Lodge home after King Charles ordered them out last year.

One source quoted in earlier reporting suggested that 'every time she opens a paper or goes online, it's another reminder that she's completely on the outside and there's no real way back, and she's really struggling to come to terms with that'.

Rift Between Sarah Ferguson And Queen Camilla

Sarah Ferguson and Queen Camilla have known each other for decades. Both entered the royal world as outsiders, both endured years of hostile press coverage, and both, in different ways, came to symbolise the monarchy's capacity for scandal and reinvention.

An earlier account given to OK! in February by a separate source claimed that 'Sarah genuinely believed that Camilla would offer some form of discreet backing to her, even if it was nothing more than being seen alongside her once'.

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In Fergie's mind, that kind of 'silent endorsement' would have 'sent a powerful signal that she was not completely cast out'.

The source said its absence left Sarah feeling 'ghosted, exposed and destabilised, as though the last piece of solid ground beneath her had disappeared'.

As of this reporting, Buckhingham Palace has not publicly addressed these specific claims.

Exile, Uncertain Whereabouts And A Family Strain

While the ex-Duke of York, now 66, has relocated to the Sandringham Estate amid his continuing exile from front-line royal life, Sarah Ferguson's current living arrangements appear far less settled. One report simply notes that her 'whereabouts are unknown'.

Sources quoted about her state of mind say she is not 'dealing with' the situation and is instead trying to 'numb it'. That, one insider argued, is 'only making everything worse because it fuels this cycle where she starts ranting and then feels even more isolated the next day'.

In their telling, she does not 'take any accountability' and believes she has 'every right to speak her mind'.

Meanwhile, Woman's Day reports that her son-in-law, Jack Brooksbank, who is married to Princess Eugenie, has become 'wary' of pressure from Fergie to move in with the couple and their two young sons, August and Ernest.

A source quoted by the magazine claims that 'every time Jack opens up his phone, there's a new scandal involving Eugenie's family and he's worried his wife's being manipulated by Sarah'.

The same source alleges that Brooksbank issued an ultimatum, 'He was very serious when he gave Eugenie an ultimatum – that it was him or her mum.'

As of this writing, there has been no public comment from Eugenie or Jack on that claim.

The news came after the release of more than three million Epstein-related documents by the US Department of Justice in January, a cache that reportedly contained multiple emails between Sarah Ferguson and the late financier.

Those messages, sent before Epstein's death, have triggered a fresh wave of scrutiny around Fergie's judgement and friendships, and they form the backdrop to a bitter private narrative in which, according to sources, she feels cast out by the royal family and let down most of all by a woman she once considered a close ally.