Allegations of tension inside the Royal Family have resurfaced after Peter Phillips' wedding, with reports suggesting a disagreement between Prince William and Queen Camilla over access to a wedding tiara for Harriet Sperling. The claims point to growing friction behind palace doors at a time when senior royals were preparing for a major family occasion. International Business Times UK could not independently verify this.

According to the report, the dispute centred on whether Sperling would be permitted to use a tiara from the royal collection. Queen Camilla allegedly blocked the bride-to-be's access, which infuriated the Prince of Wales. The future king shares a tight bond with the groom, Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, adding a personal dimension to the disagreement. The claims suggest the episode has further strained already sensitive dynamics within the wider Royal Family.

Alleged Tiara Dispute Between Queen Camilla And Prince William

The reported clash is said to have begun when Queen Camilla allegedly refused Harriet Sperling's access to a royal tiara ahead of the wedding. The bride ended up using a Pragnell Family-owned diadem for her big day.

The move prompted frustration from Prince William, who reportedly believed Queen Camilla had no right to decide over who would have access to the Royal Family's jewellery collection.

'It's now a moot topic, [but] Camilla is still furious and accusing William of purposely undermining her and breaking protocol. William doesn't deny that he stepped in to challenge Camilla's decree but in his view, he was more than in his rights to allow his cousin access to the family jewels for his bride,' a source told Closer.

The tensions behind the scenes allegedly created an 'awkward' atmosphere between the two royals during Phillips' wedding day. However, since Queen Camilla and Prince William were 'all about protocols,' they managed to put their differences aside.

'They barely acknowledged each other but they kept it very civil so at least there was no outward ugliness,' the tipster added.

My favourite pictures of the four of them together. The Princess of Wales, Prince William, Queen Camilla and King Charles ✨#HappyBirthdayCatherine pic.twitter.com/p2MmI4OdRw — The British Prince (@freedom_007__) January 8, 2025

Relationship Between Prince William And Queen Camilla Under Scrutiny

The relationship between Prince William and Queen Camilla has long been the subject of public speculation, with royal commentators frequently noting historical tensions within the family. Prince Harry admitted in his autobiography, 'Spare,' that he and his big brother were against their dad marrying Camilla.

The rumoured tension between the heir to the throne and his stepmother allegedly continued even years after King Charles married Queen Camilla. Royal author and commentator Angela Levin claimed that the Prince of Wales doesn't acknowledge Camilla as his children's grandmother.

'William has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father but not a step-grandmother to his children,' Levin wrote, adding that his three kids knew they had 'two grandfathers but only one grandmother.'

Prince William shares three children with his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's Wedding Revisited

Peter Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling took place on 6 June 2026 at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. The reception was held at Gatcombe Park, the Princess Royal's country estate.

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Wedding of Peter Phillips (son of #UK’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal) and Harriet Sperling was held at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. King Charles III and Queen Camilla with members of the Royal Family attended the event.



Link: https://t.co/Jb1v1gnFSQ… pic.twitter.com/dMV44P0DZX — Royal World Thailand 🇹🇭 (@rwthofficial) June 7, 2026

The ceremony marked a significant family occasion, bringing together several senior members of the British Royal Family in an intimate rural setting. Among those in attendance were King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie also attended, alongside other extended family members, reflecting a rare large-scale royal gathering.

However, the bride and groom reportedly did not invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. An insider told Hello! that the royal cousins have 'lost touch' and haven't spoken to each other for years.

Despite these assertions, Prince William and Queen Camilla continue to appear together at official royal events, presenting a united front during public engagements.