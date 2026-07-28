Prince William's decision to keep his engagement to Kate Middleton a secret wasn't just a surprise for the public. It reportedly caught his father, now King Charles III, off guard as well.

According to royal biographer Robert Jobson, the future King deliberately chose not to tell either his father or his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, before proposing to Kate during a private holiday in Kenya in October 2010.

The decision, made to keep the moment between the couple until Kate had accepted, reportedly left Charles 'surprised' and 'a little irritated' when he learned the news after the proposal had already taken place.

The revelation has resurfaced following renewed interest in the Prince and Princess of Wales' engagement story, offering a glimpse into William's determination to protect one of the most important moments of his personal life, even if it meant temporarily breaking with royal convention.

Prince William Chose Privacy Over Royal Convention

According to Jobson's book The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal, and Survival, William deliberately kept the proposal plans from senior members of the Royal Family while preparing to ask Kate to marry him.

Only after Kate accepted did William reportedly telephone Queen Elizabeth II to share the news. The engagement remained private for several more weeks before Clarence House officially announced it on 16th November 2010.

The secrecy reflected a broader approach William has often taken throughout his adult life. Unlike previous generations of royals, he and Kate spent years building their relationship away from the spotlight, and the proposal was no exception.

William later revealed during the couple's engagement interview that he carried Princess Diana's sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring in his backpack for around three weeks while travelling in Kenya, determined not to spoil the surprise before finding the right moment to propose.

Why King Charles Was Reportedly a Little 'Irritated'

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Although Charles publicly welcomed the engagement, famously joking that the couple had been 'practising long enough', Jobson says the future king privately had mixed feelings when he first learned the news.

According to the biographer, Charles was reportedly frustrated for two reasons. The first was that William had not informed him beforehand, meaning the decision had already been made by the time Charles found out.

The second involved the engagement ring itself. William proposed using Princess Diana's iconic 12-carat sapphire-and-diamond ring, the same ring Charles had presented to Diana in 1981. Jobson, citing a former palace employee, claims Charles was also surprised by his son's decision to use the treasured family heirloom without discussing it in advance.

Any disappointment appears to have been short-lived. Charles publicly celebrated the engagement, and less than six months later, William and Kate married at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony watched by millions around the world.

The Couple Managed to Keep Their Secret

Despite the reported surprise within the Royal Family, William and Kate successfully kept their engagement hidden from almost everyone else.

During the weeks between the proposal and the official announcement, they continued appearing in public as normal. One of the most notable occasions came when they attended the wedding of close friends Harry Meade and Rosie Bradford in Gloucestershire.

Guests had no idea the couple were already engaged, and Kate avoided wearing her engagement ring publicly, helping preserve the surprise until the Palace was ready to announce the news.

Looking back, the appearance has become one of the lesser-known moments in the couple's relationship, illustrating just how carefully they protected their secret.

A Glimpse Into Prince William's Modern Approach to Royal Life

William's decision to keep the proposal private foreshadowed the approach he has continued to take as Prince of Wales, one that seeks to balance royal tradition with protecting his family's personal life.

While he has embraced the responsibilities that come with being heir to the throne, William has consistently tried to ensure that milestones involving Catherine and their children remain as private as possible before they become public events.

The secret engagement is now remembered not simply as a royal surprise, but as an early example of the future king shaping royal life on his own terms. Even if it briefly caught King Charles off guard, the decision reflected William's belief that some of life's most important moments should belong first to family before they become part of royal history.