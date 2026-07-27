Meghan Markle is facing backlash over her television appearance, having stepped onto the Channel 10 set as a surprise guest judge for MasterChef Australia.

The 44-year-old walked into the famous kitchen during a recent broadcast, a development that left a significant number of vocal viewers less than impressed with her culinary credentials.

Pertinently, the Duchess has become something of a cooking enthusiast lately, aiming to carve out a space in the domestic lifestyle market.

She has already showcased her culinary skills across various Netflix shows. The news of her cameo came after it was revealed that she filmed for the beloved cooking show during her visit to Australia with Prince Harry in April.

Meghan Markle MasterChef Appearance Sparks Backlash

Despite her recent professional push into the food and lifestyle space, viewers have been highly critical of her judging stint.

Viewers took to social media to share their unvarnished thoughts on her television spot. One user wrote, 'The problem is that everything she touches fails, so watch out #masterchefau.'

It is a rather blunt assessment, yet it underscores the intense public scrutiny she continues to face whenever she steps into a new public arena. The conversation online did not just stay focused on her cooking background, as it quickly shifted toward the production of the show itself.

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Fans Question MasterChef Australia Guest Judge Budget

Another fumed online, questioning the network's spending by asking, 'Has the entire MC budget for guests been spent on Meghan & Harry & that's why we haven't had the usual international chefs appearing this season? #MasterchefAU.'

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

The internet reaction was not entirely negative. Others soon defended her against the wave of criticism, with one saying on X, 'How can people hate on Meghan Markle? She's a beauty #MasterchefAU.' Regardless of the scattered support, the broader focus quickly shifted away from her guest spot and directly onto her practical skills as a home cook.

Resurfaced Chopping Video Fuels Meghan Markle Criticism

Elsewhere, long-time fans of the show pointed out what appeared to be Meghan once struggling in the kitchen, with some claiming she has 'no business' judging the aspiring contestants. The rapidly resurfaced clip showed the mother-of-two failing to chop onions while cooking in her California kitchen.

On X, one user said, 'She was given one of the most exclusive televised cooking shows to ever be made, and this is her level of chopping skills.' Another said, 'One of the many reminders why Meghan has no business judging anyone's food #MasterchefAU.'

The critique of her kitchen management continued to gain traction as the video circulated. A third person chimed in, 'For a start, the chopping board should not be that crowded, just dreadful.' To round out the commentary, a fourth person penned, 'Nobody holds a knife like that to chop vegetables. This is highly embarrassing.'

Navigating Public Scrutiny in the Lifestyle Market

The intense polarised reaction reflects the unique challenges Meghan faces as she attempts to carve out a permanent space in the competitive domestic lifestyle sector.

Every media move, from streaming series to network cameos, draws immediate, unvarnished feedback from a globally divided audience.

Whether this high-profile television appearance ultimately boosts her brand positioning or deepens existing scepticism remains to be seen, but it undoubtedly proves that her every move continues to captivate and divide public attention across international markets.