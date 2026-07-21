Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported reunion with King Charles III was a private affair, but the absence of a public photograph has revealed as much about royal tensions as the meeting itself.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have welcomed a photograph with the King, arguing that such an image would have carried considerable symbolic weight. His remarks come as reports continue to suggest that Prince William and Kate Middleton were not informed about the meeting beforehand.

Why a Photo With the King Was the 'Royal Endorsement' Harry and Meghan Wanted

Speaking to Mark Dolan on TalkTV, Harrold was asked whether Prince Harry and Meghan were likely disappointed that no photograph from the reunion was released.

'Absolutely. Of course. I mean, you're right. I mean, of course, I'd love a photo of this because it would give them that royal endorsement,' Harrold replied.

However, the former royal butler stressed that the lack of a publicly released image should not be taken as proof that no photograph was taken during the meeting. He suggested a private picture may exist but said it would almost certainly remain confidential unless King Charles personally decided otherwise, possibly in a future Christmas broadcast.

Harrold also said that, if a photograph was taken, it would have been entirely under the King's direction. He added that it was unlikely Harry and Meghan would have requested one themselves, noting that doing so would have been an 'awkward' situation.

Dolan agreed with the assessment, adding, 'Well, I think you're right. I think that it was the king flexing his muscles.'

The Sussexes' Secret Meeting Was 'Not Entirely Warm and Fuzzy', Insiders Say

According to reports, the private meeting marked what would have been the first face-to-face meeting between the Sussexes and the King in years. While it has been viewed by some as a possible opening for future reconciliation, insiders suggested the atmosphere was far from relaxed.

One source described the gathering as 'not entirely warm and fuzzy', indicating that longstanding tensions remained unresolved despite both sides agreeing to meet.

Another source described the discussions as having 'turned into a nightmare', suggesting sensitive family issues quickly overshadowed any hopes of an easy reconciliation. Although no official details of the conversation have been disclosed, reports indicate the meeting did little to erase years of strained relations between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

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One of the most striking details to emerge is that the reunion was reportedly arranged in strict secrecy. According to multiple reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales were not informed in advance that the meeting would take place.

At the time of the reported reunion, Prince William and Kate Middleton were understood to be carrying out their own engagements away from the meeting, with neither participating in the discussions.

Subsequent reports claimed Prince William was furious after learning about the gathering, believing such a significant development should not have taken place without his knowledge. The secrecy surrounding the meeting has fuelled further speculation about divisions within the Royal Family and differing approaches to any future reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan.