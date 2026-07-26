Meghan Markle has been accused of a 'vulgar' breach of taste after she posted a photograph of her children at Princess Diana's childhood home in Northamptonshire this month, with one royal commentator claiming Prince William was left 'fuming' over the move. The Duchess of Sussex's image, shared on Instagram, appeared to show Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet walking across the grounds of Althorp Estate, where Diana is buried.

For context, Althorp is the Spencer family's private estate, and Diana's grave lies on an island in a lake that is deliberately kept out of public reach. The layout is no accident. Her brother Earl Spencer chose the site in 1997 precisely to avoid her resting place becoming a shrine for cameras and tourists. Against that backdrop, Meghan's decision to post a family-style shot from the estate, with Archie carrying a bouquet of flowers, was always going to be read as more than just a pretty holiday snap.

Royal Commentator Brands Meghan Markle's Post a 'Vulgar Act'

The criticism of Meghan Markle has been led, in this case, by columnist Maureen Callahan, who described the Instagram post as a 'vulgar act' and 'callous.' In her column, Callahan argued that the photo looked very much like a staged tribute at Diana's grave and suggested the Duchess knew exactly what she was doing.

Callahan claimed Meghan's decision was 'an act of defiance,' pointing to reports that no photographs were allowed when Prince Harry and Meghan met King Charles earlier this month. According to her, the Althorp image was Meghan's way of reclaiming control of the royal narrative, using Diana's memory as the backdrop.

The columnist contrasted Meghan Markle's approach with that of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. She noted that William and Kate have taken their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to visit their grandmother's grave, yet no images from those private moments have ever surfaced.

'William and Catherine are decent, serious people who understand that some things are sacred,' Callahan wrote, arguing that Diana was buried at her family's home 'precisely to keep her gravesite from becoming a circus, a tourist attraction, a commodity.'

In that framing, Meghan's post is seen as turning a protected, almost hallowed spot into content. Harsh? Possibly. But it reflects a very live tension in the House of Windsor: what remains private in the social media age, and who gets to decide.

Diana's Memory, Meghan Markle and a Sensitive Royal Faultline

Callahan went further, linking the Althorp picture to a previous controversy involving Meghan Markle. She drew a line back to a video Meghan once shared of herself reclining in a car close to the Paris tunnel where Diana died in 1997, something the columnist claimed had already left Prince William 'fuming.'

The latest image from Diana's childhood home has revived that anger, Callahan suggested, particularly for a son who has guarded his mother's memory with near-maniacal care. Kensington Palace has not commented publicly on the claim that William is 'fuming,' and the Sussexes' office has not responded to the criticism.

Still, it is not difficult to see why this sort of stuff touches a nerve. Diana's grave is not a public memorial. There are no open queues, no constant camera flashes. Access is tightly managed by the Spencer family, in line with the original intention that her burial place would be a sanctuary, not a selfie backdrop.

Many royal watchers on social media echoed that view, accusing Meghan of 'using' Diana and weaponising the late princess's legacy against the institution that rejected her. Others argued she was simply allowing her children to pay respects to their grandmother and saw the photo as a tender, if clumsy, gesture. As usual with Meghan Markle, there are two very different films playing in people's heads.

Harry's Reported Homesickness and Hopes of Reconciliation

The flare-up over the Althorp picture comes against a steady drip of reports suggesting Prince Harry is increasingly uneasy about his distance from the Royal Family and from Britain itself. A source quoted claimed Harry has begun to yearn for reconciliation and no longer wants to feel 'estranged' from his relatives.

'I don't think [Harry's] ever wanted to be estranged from his family,' the unnamed insider said. 'I think when he was madly in love with Meghan, he could be blind enough to choose her. Now things are different, and the veil is lifting.' The comments, if accurate, paint a portrait of a man who may be rethinking the emotional cost of exile, even as the public rows keep piling up.

Last year, a confidant of Harry's, described the Duke as 'seriously homesick.' Friends still refer to him by his old nickname 'Spike' and say he has been contacting his UK circle more frequently.

'It started with very long and earnest WhatsApps,' the friend said, explaining that the group made a conscious decision not to 'take the p—' out of his more intense messages, something, they admitted, 'we couldn't have imagined doing a few years before.' Over time, they added, 'he seems to be sounding more normal.'

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Whenever anyone from that circle travels to the United States, they reportedly try to see him, but, according to the same confidant, 'It never seems to be with Meghan, though. We think he is beginning to pine for home.'

Those close to the Sussexes would likely offer a very different reading, perhaps arguing that Harry has built a new life in California and that occasional homesickness does not equal regret.

What is clear is that the latest row over Meghan Markle's photo at Princess Diana's grave site pulls on every exposed nerve in this family: grief, privacy, loyalty and the question of who, in 2026, really owns Diana's story.