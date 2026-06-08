Prince Harry 'suspects' that Prince William has been 'on a mission' to erase him from the monarchy by quietly turning the rest of the royal family against him.

According to a new insider claim about the estranged brothers' relationship, Harry is convinced this is not simply a case of relatives drifting apart.

'Harry suspects that William has been on a mission to turn every single family member against him and slowly, but surely, it seems to be working,' the source alleged.

The insider claimed he believes his brother has been 'working behind the scenes' for years to deepen the estrangement between him and other senior royals.

'Harry sees it as very petty that he has effectively blocked his own younger brother from attending a family wedding.'

The news came after reports that Harry and Meghan Markle were left off the guest list for the upcoming wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips, a move that has been interpreted in some quarters as yet another sign of how completely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been frozen out since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

The couple now live in California, while Prince William has assumed more responsibility at the heart of the institution Harry walked away from. There is no public evidence that Prince William has tried to influence invitations to the Phillips wedding, and Kensington Palace has not commented.

Prince William And The Wedding Snub Harry Cannot Ignore

Peter Phillips is the son of Princess Anne and the late Captain Mark Phillips, and a first cousin to both William and Harry. His next wedding, following his divorce from Autumn Kelly, had been expected by some royal watchers to offer an informal opportunity for the wider family to come together.

Instead, Harry is said to have taken the reported lack of an invitation as another pointed reminder of his outsider status. The same insider claimed he feels there must have been 'outside influence' and that, as far as he is concerned, the 'only explanation' is pressure from Prince William.

'He's very hurt that Peter would turn his back on him like this, but says he doesn't actually blame him because he knows how persuasive William can be and how he likes to throw his weight around,' the source continued.

Again, none of the named parties has publicly addressed this account of events, and there is no verifiable evidence that William intervened. The description of the Prince of Wales as someone who 'throws his weight around' is a characterisation offered by the anonymous insider, not an established fact.

The same source also painted a much darker image of William than the calm, dutiful heir who appears at engagements and in carefully managed television interviews. Privately, Harry is said to believe that his older brother could become an 'extremely dictatorial monarch when he takes the throne.'

That, too, is impossible to substantiate. It does, however, underline how radically Harry's perception of his brother appears to have shifted since the days when the pair presented themselves as a united front after their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, died.

How Prince William's Strategy Shapes The Royal Rift

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Royal commentators have long argued that what we are watching is not simply a family feud but a clash of strategies over the future of the Crown. On that, at least, there is more than an anonymous briefing to go on.

'This feels like a permanent royal reset,' commentator Helena Chard said recently, reflecting on William's approach to the Sussexes' departure and the fallout from their interviews and Harry's memoir. 'But William's silence isn't a mystery. It's a strategy.'

Chard argued that the Prince of Wales is deliberately refusing to be drawn into a public tit-for-tat with his brother, believing that patience and distance will protect the institution he is destined to lead.

'Loyalty cuts both ways, and as they say, 'Betrayal has a long shelf life,' she said. 'Prince William is known to take a harder line than some. He's setting his agenda for the monarchy's future. There's a difference between being ruthless and holding people accountable. He's fearless and has a strong moral character.'

That is the sympathetic reading of William's stance. Others are more blunt. Royal expert and PR consultant Richard Fitzwilliams said the heir to the throne now treats his brother as beyond confidence.

'William regards his brother as totally untrustworthy,' Fitzwilliams said, pointing to the repeated disclosures Harry has made about private family conversations.

In Fitzwilliams' view, William has already begun the long process of defining his own reign by drawing strict boundaries around his private life and that of his wife, the Princess of Wales, and their three children.

'William early on laid down the markers for his apprenticeship before becoming king, priority and privacy for his family,' he noted.

That emphasis on control and privacy collides directly with Harry's decision to tell his side of the story in books and interviews. The more Harry publishes, the more William appears to retreat behind a wall of silence, and the more room there is for unnamed friends and 'insiders' to describe a family relationship that now seems, at least from the outside, almost entirely broken.

Nothing in the latest round of claims suggests either brother is ready to compromise. If Harry genuinely believes William is working to erase him from the monarchy's inner circle, and William truly sees Harry as someone who cannot be trusted, the gap between them is no longer a simple misunderstanding. It is a deliberate choice about who belongs at the heart of the royal project, and who does not.

All unverified insider claims about private royal conversations and motives should be treated with a grain of salt until confirmed on the record by those directly involved.