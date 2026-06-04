Prince Harry has reportedly been left out of cousin Peter Phillips's wedding to Harriet Sperling in Gloucestershire on 6 June, with the Prince, William and the Royal Wedding Snub now feeding a fresh round of talk about the family's fractured ties. The reported omission has been linked to Harry's strained relationship with William and to a wider sense that the royal family is trying, once again, to keep a private occasion from being swallowed by old grievances.

Phillips and Sperling are due to marry at All Saints Church in Kemble, near Cirencester, and the guest list is expected to include senior royals such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, with King Charles also reported to be likely to attend. Emily Nash, the royal commentator cited in Page Six reporting, said Phillips and Harry have not been close for several years, which she framed as a natural cooling rather than a single dramatic rupture.

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Prince Harry, William And The Royal Wedding Snub

The simplest reading is also the dullest, which is often the truest in royal life. Phillips is understood to be close to William, and Nash suggested that closeness may have mattered as the couple finalised a guest list for what has been described as a private ceremony rather than a grand public spectacle. In that telling, leaving Harry off the list is less a theatrical insult than a way of avoiding a family row in public, which may be the most modern royal instinct of all.

Prince Harry ‘Hurt’ By Royal Wedding Snub, Reportedly Blames Brother William Amid Their Worsening Rift https://t.co/pUT6QITG0V — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) June 3, 2026

An unnamed source quoted by The Examiner said Harry believes William may have pressured Phillips to 'take sides,' and that the Duke of Sussex expected an invitation because of longstanding family ties. The same source claimed Harry is 'hurt' by the snub and believes William can be forceful in family matters, adding the line, 'He knows what a bully William can be and how he likes to throw his weight around.' That is a source's allegation, not a verified account, and it should be treated as such.

Prince Harry, William And The Family Divide

The brothers' relationship has already been worn down in public. Commentators point to Harry's memoir Spare and the Netflix documentary as episodes that deepened mistrust inside the family, while Phillips is said to have remained closer to William and protective of that bond.

Nash also recalled Phillips's role at Prince Philip's funeral in 2021, when he was positioned between the two brothers, a moment that, in retrospect, feels almost brutally symbolic.

Meghan hasn't spent any length of time in the UK SINCE 2002 attending the funeral of the late Monarch with Harry but recently flying into London's Heathrow Airport from Geneva, Switzerland to connect with her BA -British Airways Flight No. BA269 to LAX Los Angeles International… pic.twitter.com/6M2z4mRzQq — Diana Speaks (@Diana6197Davis) June 3, 2026

Those expected to attend suggest a carefully managed gathering rather than a full royal roll call. Reports say Zara and Mike Tindall are likely to be there, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are also expected, despite the continuing scrutiny around their father, Prince Andrew.

Nash said their attendance would show 'there is still a place for them within the family,' while also stressing that the event remains a private family occasion, not an official royal engagement. Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, is not expected to attend.

Prince Harry, William And Meghan's Separate Path

Meghan Markle is also being pulled into the story, though indirectly. Royal author Duncan Larcombe told The Mirror that she is increasingly focused on her business interests and on shaping a more controlled public image around her lifestyle brand As Ever, rather than being drawn into the noise surrounding Harry's royal troubles. Larcombe's argument is blunt enough: Meghan is said to be carving out a separate lane, while Harry remains trapped in the old royal loop.

That split, whether strategic or simply unavoidable, gives the latest wedding row a slightly colder edge. Phillips is marrying into a family where attendance itself has become a kind of statement, and where every absence carries a small charge of meaning. Harry's absence has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, because this is not that sort of family and, frankly, it never is. But the reporting is consistent on the central point: he is not expected in Gloucestershire, and the reason being whispered around the edges is not logistics but allegiance.