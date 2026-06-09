Kate Middleton has quietly found a new royal ally in Harriet Sperling, the NHS nurse who married Peter Phillips in the Cotswolds last week, with insiders claiming the Princess of Wales has confided in her about the continuing rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to a report, Kate has grown close to Harriet following the wedding, seeing in her a calm, grounded presence at a time when family tensions remain stubbornly unresolved. The deep freeze between the Sussexes and the Waleses has hung over the monarchy since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties and moved to the US. Hopes that the two couples might forge a strong partnership faded years ago, with a string of highly publicised grievances instead defining their relationship.

Harry's memoir Spare laid bare private rows, while earlier reports suggested clashes over everything from bridesmaid dresses to perceived slights behind palace walls.

None of the senior royals has set out the full story on the record, and much of what is known rests on partial accounts and sources, so any fresh detail should be treated with caution.

Kate Middleton Finds Quiet Support In Harriet Sperling Amid Feud

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The latest claims centre on Harriet Sperling, a paediatric nurse specialist who has been described as Peter Phillips' 'rock' and is now being painted as a new emotional anchor for Kate Middleton inside the royal family.

Peter, the son of Princess Anne and the late Captain Mark Phillips, married Harriet in a ceremony that generated the usual flurry of photographs and social media chatter.

Behind the scenes, however, one insider quoted in the report says Kate and Harriet 'click naturally' and that their relationship has deepened surprisingly quickly.

'Kate's delighted to have Harriet in the family, they click naturally,' the source is reported to have said. 'There's no awkwardness, they genuinely enjoy each other's company. Kate and Harriet have found each other at exactly the right time and everyone around them can see how valuable that relationship could become.'

There is a certain logic to that. Kate has spent nearly a decade and a half navigating royal life under intense scrutiny, often described as dutiful, steady, and cautious in her use of her voice.

Harriet, by contrast, is said to come from a world where hard work in the NHS, not palace protocol, shapes your day. According to the same insider, this shared preference for understatement has helped them find common ground quickly.

'Kate has never really had a female ally inside the family who shares her outlook on life, Harriet changes that,' the source added. 'They have that same understated quality. Neither feels the need to dominate a room. Kate sees somebody who has worked hard, faced challenges and remained incredibly grounded.'

How The Meghan Markle Rift Still Shadows Kate Middleton

The news of Kate Middleton's new confidante comes against the backdrop of a long-standing strain with Meghan Markle. When Meghan first began dating Prince Harry, there were polite expectations that the two women, born only months apart and thrust into similarly unforgiving spotlights, might become natural allies. It did not turn out that way.

It can be recalled that one much‑reported flashpoint occurred before Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding, when a dispute over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress was said to have left Meghan in tears.

Years later, Harry's account of the period in Spare included an anecdote in which Kate was reportedly offended by Meghan's 'baby brain' remark while Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis. Those stories, filtered through memoir and unnamed friends, form part of the messy mosaic that now defines relations between the two couples.

The tension has hardly been confined to the sisters‑in‑law. The estrangement between Prince William, 43, and Prince Harry, 41, is widely assumed to be deep and unresolved. Reports consistently describe them as 'not on speaking terms,' with no public sign of any serious reconciliation effort. It is into that picture that Kate is often cast, perhaps too simplistically, as the mediator who wants her husband and brother‑in‑law to repair the damage.

Sources say the princess has already turned to Harriet to express how much that ongoing family war weighs on her. 'Kate's shared her feelings with Harriet on how much the feud upsets her. It's been really good for her to talk about it with someone,' one insider said.

None of this has been confirmed by Kensington Palace or the Sussexes' representatives. There have been no public statements acknowledging Harriet's supposed role as a confidante, nor any official comment on whether Kate feels pressured to mend the brothers' fractured relationship.

In a family where grievances often spill into headlines yet emotional support is rarely discussed openly, the emergence of Harriet Sperling as a trusted ear says as much about the loneliness of royal life as it does about the feud that refuses to die.