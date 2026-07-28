Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Australian screens with a surprise appearance on MasterChef Australia, and being back to a familiar country that holds a significant place in her royal story after nearly eight years.

Her comeback has triggered a backlash, with critics claiming she has benefited from Australia's affection while failing to give back.

The former Suits actress was introduced as a guest judge on the latest season of the cooking competition, joining the judging panel and taking part in a challenge inspired by her interest in food and lifestyle.

The episode also featured a surprise video appearance from Prince Harry, which added another personal moment to Meghan's return to Australian screens.

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Meghan's Return to the Spotlight

Meghan's appearance marked her latest move into the lifestyle and entertainment world after she and Prince Harry stepped away from royal duties in 2020. However, the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex's connection with Australia remains significant, as the country was the location of their first major overseas royal tour together in 2018.

During the MasterChef Australia episode, which was recorded during Meghan and Harry's week-long visit back in April, Meghan appeared as a guest judge, taking part in the competition alongside the show's regular panel of Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli. Her appearance marked a return to television following her acting career. The episode also featured a surprise video-call appearance from Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex quipped over the televised video call, 'What's going on? Have I interrupted something important?' to which Meghan replied, 'Well, we are actually in the middle of tasting all the dishes. We have four incredible cooks here. It's amazing, they're so talented. We wish you were hare,' before turning to the judges to say that Prince Harry was currently in Canberra.

Backlash Over Her Australia Connection

Despite the positive reaction from some of the viewers of the show, Meghan's appearance quickly became the subject of online criticism. Some critics said that Meghan's return to Australia was focused greatly on the promotion of her personal image and brand, instead of to show appreciation towards the country.

Commentators questioning the appearance claimed Meghan had 'given nothing back,' arguing that her public engagements often create attention for herself without a clear benefit for local communities. The criticism reflects a debate that has followed Meghan and Harry since they left their roles as working members of the Royal Family, per the Spectator.

Speaking to News International, chef Jameson Stocks commented that Meghan offers nothing meaningful in terms of cooking and questioned why she was included, suggesting that even her sliced fruit failed to justify her presence.

Stocks said, 'When it comes to cooking, she contributes absolutely nothing – it's all complete nonsense. Unless the contestants are somehow inspired by her sliced fruit, I honestly can't understand why she's there.'

He went on to say that Meghan lacked the experience needed for a cooking show, noting that MasterChef is meant to motivate aspiring cooks, also adding that her appearance was not inspiring.

'She has absolutely zero credentials to be even near a stove never mind Masterchef – Masterchef is a program to inspire the next generation or inspire people to do better showcase themselves through food - she's about as inspiring as a out of date chicken,' he stated.

Mixed Reaction From Viewers

The cameo in MasterChef Australia divided audiences, with some praising Meghan's relaxed appearance while others questioned whether her involvement in the programme was at all necessary.

Some viewers criticised the focus on celebrity status, while others enjoyed seeing a different side of the Duchess away from royal events.

The moment where Harry appeared through a surprise video call also created another talking point among viewers, with some seeing the exchange as an entertaining addition, while others pointing to it as 'cringe,' showing that every new project Meghan takes on as she continues to expand her post-royal career is likely to attract both interest and scrutiny.