Apple's rumoured iPhone 18e could arrive in early 2027 with a redesigned rear camera housing resembling that of the iPad Pro with M5, according to a report published by Engadget on Monday, 23 November. The proposed design would represent a notable departure from the appearance of Apple's current entry-level smartphone.

While earlier industry reports concentrated on potential processor and memory upgrades, recent leaks have suggested more extensive changes. Conflicting predictions about the display, battery capacity and other hardware specifications, however, leave several questions about the forthcoming handset unanswered.

When Could Apple Launch Its Next Affordable iPhone?

Apple could introduce the iPhone 18e and standard iPhone 18 in February or March 2027, according to Bloomberg technology journalist Mark Gurman, whose latest Power On newsletter was covered by MacRumors on Sunday, 22 November.

Gurman reportedly indicated that a second-generation iPhone Air could follow separately during the first half of 2027, rather than debuting alongside the two handsets as previously anticipated.

The proposed timetable would broadly follow the release pattern of the iPhone 17e, which Apple announced on 2 March 2026 before making it available on 11 March.

The existing model launched in the UK at £599 with 256GB of storage. Apple has not announced pricing or regional availability for its rumoured successor.

Camera Redesign Could Resemble the iPad Pro

Computer-aided design (CAD) files reviewed by Engadget reportedly depict a raised rear camera housing measuring approximately 28 mm by 35 mm. The proposed arrangement brings the camera, flash and microphone together within a single module.

The iPhone 17e, by comparison, features an individual protruding camera lens, with the flash and microphone positioned separately. Despite the larger housing shown in the reported designs, the iPhone 18e appears to retain a single rear camera.

Engadget attributed the files to an unnamed source familiar with Apple's supply chain, whom the publication credited with accurately predicting previous iPhone colour options.

Separately, MacRumors reported that a Weibo user known as 'Digital Chat Station' had predicted a 48-megapixel rear camera and a possible upgrade to the front-facing camera. The drawings do not establish whether Apple intends to introduce a different image sensor or improve photographic performance.

Processor, Display and Battery Rumours

Digital Chat Station has also predicted that the handset could feature an A20 processor manufactured using 2-nanometre technology, succeeding the 3-nanometre A19 chip found in the iPhone 17e.

Technology industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested in June that Apple's lower-priced iPhones anticipated for the first half of 2027 could receive 9GB of RAM, compared with 8GB in their predecessors.

The display specifications remain disputed. According to MacRumors, Digital Chat Station anticipates a 6.12-inch OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, while another Weibo user, known as 'Fixed Focus Digital', has suggested a larger 6.3-inch display.

Fixed Focus Digital also shared an unverified diagram indicating that the iPhone 18e and standard iPhone 18 could use batteries with a capacity of 4,430 mAh.

Other industry rumours point to the introduction of Apple's C2 cellular modem, potentially replacing the C1X used in the iPhone 17e.

Apple has not confirmed the reported specifications or launch schedule, and the authenticity of the leaked design files remains unverified. Any improvements in battery life, processing performance or camera quality cannot be established from the reported specifications alone.