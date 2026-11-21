Apple's next ultra-thin iPhone could gain a second rear camera, according to dummy-unit images shared by tipster Sonny Dickson on 20 November 2026. The photographs have renewed iPhone Air 2 rumours ahead of a possible 2027 release, although Apple has not announced the device.

The news follows Apple's September 2025 introduction of the original iPhone Air, which has one 48-megapixel Fusion rear camera. That camera provides a 2x optical-quality zoom option through its main sensor, but the phone has no separate ultra-wide or telephoto rear lens.

Dickson labelled the alleged successor 'iPhone 18 Air'. Apple has confirmed neither that name nor 'iPhone Air 2' for a future handset.

iPhone Air 2 Dummy Leak Hints at a Second Rear Lens

Dickson's post on X featured purported dummy models of the Air successor and standard iPhone 18. The Air model displays two rear camera circles, while the standard model appears closer to its predecessor.

Both circles sit on the left side of a raised camera section extending across the handset's back. The mock-up also shows what appear to be a flash and microphone.

It is an intriguing change, but not a confirmed specification. Neither the mock-up's provenance nor its relationship to Apple's final manufacturing plans can be established from the images alone. Dummy units can suggest external dimensions and layouts without proving which components Apple will eventually use.

Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech previously suggested that the second camera could be a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Dickson's photographs cannot verify the lens type or resolution.

An ultra-wide camera would offer a broader field of view for buildings, landscapes and group photographs. A separate telephoto lens would instead provide a different option for photographing distant subjects.

The distinction matters because the original Air already offers 2x optical-quality zoom through its main camera. Another rear lens would need to add capabilities beyond that existing option.

iPhone Air 2 Rumours Cover a Thinner Body and Spring Release

The latest reporting also points to a possible A20 Pro processor, C2 cellular modem and N2 wireless networking chip. These remain expectations rather than verified production details. The original Air uses an A19 Pro processor, making the rumoured chip a potential generational update.

Further claims include improved battery capacity, vapour chamber cooling and 12GB of memory. The screen could remain close to the original model's 6.5-inch size.

Apple's specifications put the existing iPhone Air at 5.64mm thick. Separate October speculation suggests its successor might measure approximately 5.2mm, but the latest dummy images cannot establish that measurement.

Such a design would raise a practical question. Could Apple fit an extra camera and potentially a larger battery into an even slimmer body?

Those uncertainties are especially important for anyone comparing the iPhone Air 2 with the original model. There are currently no confirmed battery-life figures, performance benchmarks or retail prices for the proposed successor.

The report anticipates a March 2027 launch alongside the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e. Apple has not confirmed that timetable, and the devices' final names and regional availability remain unknown.

The most concrete new material is therefore Dickson's photograph of an alleged dual-camera dummy unit. Whether it represents the final handset, and which second lens it might carry, remain open questions.