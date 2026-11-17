A man who murdered his girlfriend's 12-week-old baby after erupting in anger over his crying later attempted to blame the grieving mother for the child's death.

Tyla Wharmby, 24, smashed Hunter Hodges' head against a hard surface during an attack in Ramsgate, Kent, on 15 July 2022, after becoming frustrated because the premature infant would not settle.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment at Canterbury Crown Court on 17 November 2026, with a minimum term of 21 years before he can be considered for parole.

Killer Changed His Story to Blame Mother

According to the sentencing remarks, Wharmby initially claimed he had been looking after Hunter before discovering that the baby's head was swollen.

However, when he realised doctors would identify the injuries as non-accidental, he changed his account and suggested that Hunter's mother, Shannon Hodges, had been responsible.

Mrs Justice Foster said he had 'callously' and 'untruthfully' changed his story to implicate Ms Hodges.

The judge said Hunter had suffered catastrophic injuries comparable to those sustained in a high-speed motor vehicle collision or a fall from a multi-storey building.

Kent Police said its investigation established that Wharmby had lied about the circumstances surrounding Hunter's death and deliberately inflicted the fatal injury shortly before emergency services were called.

The court also heard that Wharmby browsed online pornography shortly after inflicting the fatal injuries.

Baby Attacked After Crying

Mrs Justice Foster said Wharmby erupted in a sudden fit of anger because Hunter would not stop crying or settle.

Although the killing was not planned or premeditated, she described the violence inflicted on the baby as extreme.

'You smashed this baby against either the floor, the wall or a hard piece of furniture,' she told him.

Hunter was just 12 weeks old and, because he had been born prematurely, was closer in size to an average four-week-old baby.

The judge said Wharmby routinely fed Hunter overnight and regarded him as his own son. However, he had also inflicted serious injuries on the infant in the weeks before his death.

The court established that Wharmby had inflicted at least one earlier serious injury on Hunter through violent shaking between 1 June and 7 July 2022. He was also convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the assault.

Mrs Justice Foster highlighted that Wharmby knew he struggled to control his temper. He had previously told a doctor about his worrying bouts of anger but had taken no steps to protect Hunter.

Parents Describe Lifelong Grief

Hunter's mother was woken shortly before 05:30 on 15 July 2022 when Wharmby brought the gravely ill baby into her room.

The baby's head appeared to have doubled in size, and he looked grey and floppy.

According to Kent Police, doctors discovered a fractured skull and severe swelling of his brain. Despite being transferred from the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate to King's College Hospital in London, Hunter died that afternoon.

In a statement read to the court, Ms Hodges said her son had depended on adults to keep him safe.

'He was here, he was so loved and his life mattered,' she said.

She added that she should now have a four-year-old boy running around and laughing, but instead would spend her life wondering who Hunter might have become.

'I've been given a lifetime to grieve the loss of my son,' she said.

His father, Seamus Tuckell, recalled seeing his son's lifeless body covered in tubes in hospital.

'I cannot unsee those memories. It became clear it was not an accident,' he said.

Wharmby Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Kent Police confirmed that Wharmby was found guilty of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

He denied both charges but was convicted by majority jury verdicts on 29 October 2026.

Detective Inspector Adam Marshall, the senior investigating officer, described Wharmby as an 'incredibly dangerous man' who repeatedly refused opportunities to explain what happened to Hunter.

'Now that Wharmby's lies have been laid bare, he will rightly be spending many years behind bars,' DI Marshall said.

He added that the investigation had been distressing for officers and acknowledged the devastating impact of the case on Hunter's family.