Tensions in the Middle East are beginning to heat up again as President Donald Trump has threatened Iran again all while Iran announced a new body to oversee the Strait of Hormuz.

As it pertains to a possible peace deal there is both positive and negative news on that front.

Tensions Heat Up Again

'They better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them,' Trump wrote on Truth Social. 'TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!'

'The message came as the president spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, the Times of Israel reported, citing Netanyahu's office,' according to the BBC.

Asked about the president's threats, Esmaeil Baghaei, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman told reporters: 'Don't worry, we know very well how to respond.'

All while these negotiations are occurring both the US and Iran are reportedly building back up to fight again.

'Two Middle East officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters, said that the United States and Israel are engaged in intense preparations — the largest since the cease-fire took effect — for the possible resumption of attacks against Iran as early as this week,' according to the New York Times.

Iran Announces Strait of Hormuz Governing Body

'On its official X account, the Supreme National Security Council shared a post for the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), saying it would provide "real‑time updates on the #Hormuz_Strait operations and latest developments,' according to the Times of Israel.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy shared the same post.

'It was not immediately clear what the new body would do, but earlier this month Iranian English-speaking broadcaster Press TV said it constituted a "system to exercise sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz" and that ships passing through the strait were sent "regulations" from Iranian authorities via email,' according to the Times of Israel.

Positive and Negative News Surrounding a Peace Deal.

'As we announced yesterday, our concerns were conveyed to the American side,' Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said at a press briefing on Monday.

Talks are 'continuing through the 'Pakistani mediator,' he continued.

Baghaei defended Iran's demands, including the release of frozen Iranian assets and the lifting of sanctions. 'The points raised are Iranian demands that have been firmly defended by the Iranian negotiating team in every round of negotiations,' he said.

He also defended an Iranian stipulation that the US pay war reparations, describing the conflict as 'illegal and baseless.'

In positive news 'Trump suggested on Friday that he would accept a 20-year suspension by Iran of its nuclear programme - a major sticking point between the two countries - in what appeared to be confirmation of a shift in position away from a demand for a total end to it,' according to the BBC.

However, on Sunday, Iran's Fars news agency said that the US had been given a five-point list, which included a demand for Iran to have only one nuclear site operational and that Iran would transfer all of its highly enriched uranium to America. The US had previously refused flat out to release 'even 25 percent' of Iran's abroad frozen assets or pay any reparations for the damage caused in the war, according to Fars.