It seems that whirlwind experience of the last few weeks that engulfed the MV Hondius surrounding the hantavirus outbreak onboard is over as it arrived in Rotterdam on Monday to be 'properly cleaned.'

MV Hondius Docks in Rotterdam

The Hondius arrived in Rotterdam on Monday morning after leaving the Canary Islands on the 11th of May.

'Rotterdam port harbour master René de Vries said 25 mobile homes kitted out with catering and satellite communications would be available for the crew to self-isolate in,' according to the BBC.

De Vries said the port received a request from the ship to dock 10 days ago and, after talking to the regional health service, agreed the ship which sails under a Dutch flag would be allowed to dock.

Now the ship is moored, "[it] will be properly cleaned and then she can leave again," he added.

'Director of GGD Rotterdam-Rijnmond, Yvonnes van Duijnhoven, said the ship's doctor and nurse had collected samples aboard. These will be tested on the ship's arrival and further tests will be carried out on Monday afternoon to check if the crew have hantavirus,' according to the BBC.

Occupants were wearing masks on the deck as the ship was escorted through the port by a tug boat and a Dutch police boat, an Associated Press journalist witnessed, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

What Health and Safety Protocols are in Place for the Ship and Crew?

'Luckily so far the crew has suffered no symptoms,' van Duijnhoven, the Director of Public Health in Rotterdam told The Associated Press.

'We have very strict protocols to prevent virus going from the ship towards the outside world,' she said.

'After everyone on board has disembarked, the ship will be decontaminated based on Dutch public health guidelines, a process that will take about three days,' according to van Duijnhoven and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

'Personal protective measures are being taken to ensure that the cleaners do not need to quarantine after the cleaning,' the health ministry said in a memo to the Dutch parliament last week.

What do Rotterdam Residents Think of the Ship Docking in Their City?

'Local authorities said quarantine facilities had been set up for some of the non-Dutch crew, though it was not clear yet if they would stay there for the full recommended 42-day quarantine period,' according to French news company France 24.

Some Rotterdam residents have concerns over the crew quarantining in their city.

'What is concerning to me is how well will people ... stay in quarantine,' 35-year-old Rotterdam resident Claudia Eduardo said. 'Because we know during the pandemic a lot of people didn't abide to the rules.'

18-year-old Aleks Mladenovic spoke to France 24 and said it had been scary at first to hear about the hantavirus outbreak, but after doing research he felt more at ease. 'It's not a new thing. We'll probably figure something out and get on top of it again' he said. 'I am not worried at all.'

Regarding what is next for the Hondius, 'it is set to sail again as soon as next month after being disinfected and inspected by public health officials. The Polartours website lists a "Polar Cruise" leaving from Iceland starting on June 5, with prices starting at $5,750 per person,' according to NBC.