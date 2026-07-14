Sam Neill died suddenly in Sydney on 13 July 2026. He was 78 years old. His family confirmed the death was 'sudden and unexpected.' They also confirmed he remained cancer-free at the time of his passing.

The New Zealand-born actor had spent the better part of five decades assembling one of the most varied screen careers in Hollywood, accumulating an estimated net worth of between $18 million and $20 million. What the numbers do reflect is the scale of a career that never really stopped.

Neill did approximately 150 screen credits across film, television, and voice work over his professional life. His output ranged from New Zealand art-house productions in the late 1970s to American studio blockbusters in the 1990s and prestige television in the 2000s and beyond.

Sam Neill's Career Earnings From 'Sleeping Dogs' to 'Jurassic Park'

Neill's screen career began in 1977 with the New Zealand political thriller 'Sleeping Dogs,' one of the first domestically produced New Zealand feature films to receive wide theatrical distribution. He followed that with a supporting role in Gillian Armstrong's 'My Brilliant Career' in 1979, an Australian period drama that earned strong international attention and helped establish Neill as a credible presence outside his home country.

Those early years generated modest returns by Hollywood standards. New Zealand and Australian productions of that era operated on limited budgets, and performers at Neill's level were compensated accordingly. By the early 1980s, Neill was appearing in British and American productions, expanding his market reach considerably.

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The 1993 release of 'Jurassic Park,' directed by Steven Spielberg, represented the clearest single inflection point in Neill's earning trajectory. The film grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office on its original theatrical run and became one of the defining blockbusters of its decade. Neill played Dr. Alan Grant, the film's lead paleontologist and audience surrogate, a role that gave him instant global name recognition and substantially increased his market value for subsequent projects.

He reprised the role in 'Jurassic Park III' in 2001 and returned again for 'Jurassic World Dominion' in 2022, the sixth film in the franchise. Each return to the series brought with it the kind of studio-level compensation attached to established franchise players. Specific per-film figures were not publicly disclosed, but franchise sequels of that scale routinely carry eight-figure production budgets with correspondingly significant above-the-line talent fees.

Reacting to the news of Neill's death, Spielberg said: 'Sam was exceptionally collaborative. It was a stretch for him to play a character who acted as though children were messy and smelly because this was the opposite of the loving father he was to his children. I adored making all the Jurassic movies with him. Along with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will always have our Jurassic family and Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world.'

Beyond the dinosaur franchise, Neill appeared in Jane Campion's 'The Piano' in 1993, a New Zealand-French co-production that won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival that year, and in Paul W.S. Anderson's science fiction horror film 'Event Horizon' in 1997.

Neill's long-form television added reliable income between film projects, often with multi-episode or multi-season contracts that provided financial stability unavailable in the more episodic world of feature film casting. Additionally, he took on endorsements to add another layer to his earnings.

Two Paddocks Winery and the Estate

Neill's financial life was not entirely dependent on cinema. In 1993, the same year 'Jurassic Park' opened, Neill founded Two Paddocks, a winery in the Central Otago region of New Zealand's South Island. Neill focused Two Paddocks specifically on Pinot Noir, a grape variety that rewards long-term investment in viticulture and winemaking infrastructure. Two Paddocks grew from a single-vineyard operation into a multi-site estate over three decades.

Neill had spoken publicly about his cancer diagnosis in 2022, disclosing that he had been treated for a blood cancer called angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. His family's statement following his death confirmed that he remained cancer-free at the time of his passing. The diagnosis and its aftermath had coincided with the production and release of 'Jurassic World Dominion,' and Neill discussed the experience in interviews connected to that film's promotional cycle.

Neill's family has not made public statements regarding the disposition of his estate. No will or probate filing has been reported as of this writing, and the beneficiaries of the estate, including the Two Paddocks operation, have not been identified.