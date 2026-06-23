The late Liam Payne's nine-year-old son, Bear, has been named the sole beneficiary of the former One Direction star's $29 million estate, ensuring the singer's fortune will remain within his immediate family.

According to court documents reviewed by multiple outlets, Bear Grey Payne inherited an estate valued at approximately $29 million following Payne's death in October 2024. The child is the only son of Payne and British singer Cheryl, who will play a key role in overseeing the inheritance.

Bear Set to Inherit Multi-Million-Dollar Fortune

The legal filings show that Bear is the sole heir to Payne's estate, which was left without a will.

While a portion of the funds may be available during his childhood, most of the inheritance will remain protected in a trust until he reaches adulthood. Bear is expected to gain access to the majority of the money when he turns 18.

The arrangement follows standard inheritance rules in the United Kingdom, where estates are typically passed to a deceased person's closest relatives when no valid will exists.

Cheryl Named Estate Administrator

Cheryl, Payne's former partner and Bear's mother, was previously appointed as one of the administrators of the estate.

Court records issued in May 2025 named Cheryl and attorney Richard Mark Bray as the individuals responsible for managing Payne's assets. Their role involves overseeing the estate and safeguarding its value for Bear's benefit.

Reports indicate the administrators currently have limited authority over the funds and cannot freely distribute the money.

The estate was initially valued at roughly $38 million before liabilities and deductions reduced its net worth to around $32 million. The latest filings place Bear's inheritance at just over $29 million.

Liam Payne's Pride in Fatherhood

Although Payne and Cheryl ended their relationship years before his death, the singer frequently spoke about his close bond with their son.

During television and magazine interviews, Payne described fatherhood as one of the most important parts of his life. He admitted that becoming a parent at a young age came with challenges but said he gradually found confidence in the role.

In a 2019 interview, Payne shared lighthearted stories about spending time with Bear, recalling how simple moments together often became his favorite memories.

The singer also celebrated Bear's birth publicly in 2017, calling it a life-changing moment and praising Cheryl for her support throughout the experience.

Tragic Death Shocked Fans Worldwide

Payne died on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Authorities later determined that the singer suffered multiple traumatic injuries in the fall. Investigators also reported that alcohol, narcotics, and prescription medication were present in his system at the time of his death.

The tragedy sparked a lengthy investigation, with several individuals facing charges related to the circumstances surrounding the singer's final days.

Nearly two years later, attention has shifted to Payne's legacy and the future of his only child. With Bear now named the sole heir to the estate, the singer's fortune will remain dedicated to supporting the son he often described as his greatest source of pride.