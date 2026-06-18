Daveigh Chase spent her childhood helping define a generation of filmgoers through roles in 'Lilo & Stitch,' 'The Ring' and 'Spirited Away.' Yet in the days following her death at 35, a troubling claim from her former manager has raised fresh questions about the gap between Hollywood success and personal tragedy.

John Ryan, who managed Chase for more than a decade, says the former child star died with millions of dollars in unclaimed residual payments that she never collected during years of personal struggles. The claim emerged as a dispute unfolded over a fundraising campaign launched shortly before her death.

Chase, best known as the voice of Lilo in Disney's 2002 animated classic and for her chilling portrayal of Samara Morgan in 'The Ring,' died on 17 June at the age of 35. Reports indicate she succumbed to complications related to meningitis and a severe blood infection that led to sepsis after previously being hospitalised for malnutrition.

A Career That Generated Long-Term Earnings

According to Ryan, Chase's early contracts were structured differently from many child acting agreements.

He told multiple outlets that the actress received residual payments tied to her work rather than relying solely on one-off compensation. Those payments allegedly stemmed from projects, merchandise, licensing arrangements, and ongoing uses of performances that remained popular years after their original release.

Ryan claimed he continued receiving notifications from SAG-AFTRA regarding unclaimed payments connected to Chase's account.

The exact amount remains unverified. However, he alleged that the total reached into the millions.

What makes the allegation particularly striking is that Chase's most recognisable projects remained commercially successful long after her departure from Hollywood. 'Lilo & Stitch' evolved into one of Disney's most enduring franchises, while 'The Ring' became a defining horror film of the early 2000s.

Neither SAG-AFTRA nor representatives for Chase's estate have publicly confirmed the amount Ryan cited.

Read more Daveigh Chase Cause of Death Update: 'The Ring' and 'Lilo & Stitch' Icon Dies After Total 'Body Shutting Down' Daveigh Chase Cause of Death Update: 'The Ring' and 'Lilo & Stitch' Icon Dies After Total 'Body Shutting Down'

Why Residual Payments Often Go Unclaimed

Ryan's claim has also drawn attention to a little-discussed issue within Hollywood: millions of dollars in residual payments remain unclaimed each year because performers lose contact with the system designed to pay them.

Industry experts say unclaimed residuals typically accumulate when actors change addresses, adopt new professional names or experience personal crises that disrupt their ability to manage financial affairs.

In severe cases involving addiction, mental illness or homelessness, performers can become effectively disconnected from the union mechanisms that distribute payments.

According to SAG-AFTRA procedures, performers must maintain current contact information and provide identity verification to access unclaimed funds. While the union offers a searchable unclaimed residuals database, members still need to complete formal documentation before payments can be reissued.

For someone living without stable housing, those requirements can become difficult to meet. Accessing residual payments generally requires updated mailing information, government-issued identification, and records linking the performer to their union membership. Individuals struggling with substance abuse or prolonged instability may face significant obstacles in completing the process.

Residual payments themselves are reserved for principal performers whose work remains in a project's final release. Actors, voice actors, singers, stunt performers and dancers may qualify when films or television programmes generate revenue beyond their initial release through reruns, home media sales, international licensing agreements or streaming distribution.

The issue does not necessarily end when a performer dies. Residuals can continue generating income for years, and in some cases decades, provided the underlying work continues earning revenue. Beneficiaries seeking access to those funds must typically provide estate documentation, tax information and proof of legal authority to act on behalf of the deceased performer's estate.

Years Of Personal Struggles

Ryan attributed the unclaimed earnings to Chase's reported struggles with addiction and instability in the years leading up to her death.

He alleged the actress had become unreachable despite repeated attempts by friends and family members to reconnect with her. According to Ryan, he and Chase's stepsister, Gaia Brown, even hired a private investigator in an effort to locate her and secure treatment.

Reports published after her death described Chase living in Los Angeles' Skid Row area during her final months. Video footage reportedly showed the actress appearing severely malnourished and in declining health. Ryan said he attempted to reach her after learning of the footage but lost contact before any intervention could take place.

What cannot be ignored is the stark contrast between Chase's early success and the circumstances described by those closest to her at the end of her life.

As a child performer, she built a résumé many actors never achieve. Alongside voicing Lilo and Chihiro in the English-language version of Spirited Away, she earned acclaim for performances in 'Donnie Darko' and HBO's 'Big Love.'

Questions Surround GoFundMe Campaign

The residuals claim surfaced amid a growing disagreement over a GoFundMe page launched by Roy Hernandez, who identified himself as Chase's boyfriend.

The fundraiser sought financial assistance related to Chase's care and eventual memorial expenses. Hernandez described the actress as someone who had endured years of hardship and said he wanted to help provide comfort during her final days.

Ryan publicly questioned the campaign's legitimacy, stating that neither Chase's family nor many of her longtime friends knew Hernandez. He further argued that fundraising was unnecessary because Chase already had resources available through a SAG trust account that could cover related expenses.

Hernandez has defended the fundraiser and said the money would be used to provide a proper memorial.

Questions about the unclaimed residuals may ultimately be resolved through estate proceedings. Ryan has suggested that any remaining funds would likely pass to Chase's next of kin under applicable inheritance rules.