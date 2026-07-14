Just weeks before SAINTSATINE is due to debut, one of its original members has stepped away. Lexie Levin has officially left HYBE x Geffen's new girl group ahead of launch, ending years of training and leaving fans asking why she quit so close to the finish line.

The news was confirmed in separate announcements from Lexie and HYBE x Geffen (HxG), which said they had mutually agreed to part ways after 'extensive discussions' about the group's future. The label also said Lexie will not continue under HxG as a solo artist, making it a full departure from the company before SAINTSATINE's planned debut later this year.

The announcement has prompted discussion among fans because pre‑debut exits are relatively uncommon after such a long training period. Both Lexie and HYBE x Geffen have said the split was amicable and not the result of internal conflict.

Why Did Lexie Leave SAINTSATINE?

According to HxG's official statement, Lexie's departure followed 'extensive discussions' that ended in a mutual agreement for her to leave the group. The company did not give specific reasons but said the decision was reached with both sides in agreement.

Lexie later addressed the news in an Instagram statement, offering fans more insight into what happened.

She said she and the company ultimately had 'different visions' for her future, which made it the right time to go in separate directions. Rather than indicating internal conflict, Lexie described the split as amicable and thanked HYBE x Geffen for the opportunities and support she received during her training.

Her message also reassured fans that the decision was not driven by issues between the members.

Lexie Asks Fans To Keep Supporting SAINTSATINE

One of the clearest messages came from Lexie herself, who asked supporters not to direct negativity towards the remaining members.

She expressed gratitude to Emily, Samara and Sakura, saying she remains close to them despite no longer being part of the group. She encouraged fans to continue cheering for SAINTSATINE as they prepare for their official debut, saying she wants the group's journey to succeed without her.

Fans responded in Lexie's Instagram comments with messages such as, 'We'll support you wherever you go' and 'I'm heartbroken, but I hope you're happy,' while others thanked her for asking supporters not to blame the remaining members.

From 'The Debut: Dream Academy' To SAINTSATINE

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Lexie's exit is notable because she was one of three former contestants on The Debut: Dream Academy who were selected to continue training under HYBE x Geffen after leaving the survival show. After failing to join the final line‑up for KATSEYE, she stayed with the label as a trainee and was later announced as one of the original members of SAINTSATINE.

Fans had already begun to suspect a change after Lexie was missing from recent promotional appearances in Los Angeles, where only the other three members attended public events. The official announcement confirmed that she had left the group.

Lexie Plans To Continue Her Music Career

Although Lexie will not remain with HxG, she said her music career is not ending.

In her message to fans, she suggested she is already looking ahead to new individual opportunities and promised that people have not seen the last of her. While she did not reveal specific projects, her comments indicate she intends to stay active in the industry.

SAINTSATINE will continue preparing for its debut as a three‑member group made up of Emily, Samara and Sakura. Despite the change in line‑up, HYBE x Geffen has said the group's debut remains scheduled for 2026.