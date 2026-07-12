Screenshots of alleged old Travis Kelce tweets are making the rounds again, with TikTok users resurfacing posts that mock women's bodies and cheerleaders while some Swifties question what, exactly, the Taylor Swift marriage means now. The claims centre on screenshots said to be from Kelce's X account in 2010 and 2011, but the posts remain unverified and neither Kelce nor Swift has publicly addressed this latest wave of chatter.

Ugly Cheerleaders and the Old Posts Behind the Fuss

The news came after a TikTok user shared screenshots alleging that Kelce once posted remarks about women's weight and appearance, including the line, 'I feel like if u wanna be a cheerleader you have to pass a beauty test...there's too many ugly cheerleaders out here smh.'

Another alleged post read, 'As a man, you have something wrong with you if your going to girls than weigh more then you!1' while a third mocked heavier people falling 'like slow motion entertainment.'

The screenshots are dated to 2010 and 2011, which would place them in Kelce's college years, long before he and Swift confirmed their relationship in 2023 and, according to the premise of this piece, before their July 2026 marriage.

That timeline matters because the reaction online is not really about teenage banter, it is about whether old social media crud can still bruise a public image years later. The posts spread because they fit an already-familiar narrative, one that casts Swift as the careful, high-achieving pop star and Kelce as the loud sports guy who has to work a bit harder to look polished.

The problem with that fantasy, of course, is that fantasy is not evidence. If the screenshots are genuine, they suggest something less flattering, and a lot more s**-ey, than the public team-up usually lets on.

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Swifties, TikTok and the Marriage Angle

Reaction on TikTok has been brisk, messy and very online. Commenters described the tweets as giving off a 'frat boy' image, with one user writing, 'He's a frat boy type and she's a perpetual basic teenager. They're perfect for each other,' while another said Kelce's 'obsession with the way women's bodies look screams something else to me...'.

A third commenter, claiming an Ohio connection, was even blunter, calling him an 'illiterate, immature, attention-seeking meathead.'

Swift's fanbase has a long memory, and it tends to read her relationships like a cultural text. So when old posts allegedly surface showing her husband joking about 'ugly cheerleaders' and fat people, the whole thing lands with a thud. Not a subtle one, either.

There is also the awkward fact that this is not the first time Kelce's old posts have caused a stir. In 2023, other outlets reported that internet users had already dug up tweets from 2010 and 2011 that were criticised as fat-shaming and misogynistic, including the cheerleader post and the line about women weighing more than men.

The TikTok clip is not appearing in a vacuum. It is part of a recurring cycle in which old celebrity internet junk gets dragged back into daylight, and then everybody pretends to be shocked that the internet remembers things.

What Can Be Confirmed Now

The only hard-edged fact here is that the screenshots are being widely shared and that they are being presented as Kelce's old posts. Snopes previously reported on similar screenshots in November 2023 and noted that the claimed tweets were said to date from 2010 and 2011, when Kelce would have been about 20 or 21. That does not prove the screenshots currently circulating are authentic, and it certainly does not prove Kelce stands by them now.

It can also be confirmed, via reporting around the couple's wedding, that Swift and Kelce were publicly said to have married in July 2026. That is why the resurfaced tweets have hit harder than they might have a year ago. Once a celebrity couple reaches the marriage stage, even old material takes on a different flavour. Some fans shrug. Others go looking for the cracks.

What happens next is simpler than the internet makes it sound. Either Kelce, his representatives or reliable records clarify whether the screenshots are authentic, or the story keeps living in the grey zone where viral posts go to breed.