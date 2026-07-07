At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo's fortune has reached a landmark few athletes in history have ever achieved. Although the Portuguese superstar's final World Cup campaign has come to an end, he continues to top Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes for a fourth consecutive year, with his wealth estimated at $1.2 billion (£896,118,000).

Ronaldo remains one of the most recognisable figures in sport, with earnings extending far beyond his football salary. Thanks to high-profile sponsorships, profitable investments and an unparalleled global following, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has become one of the world's most marketable athletes.

Estimated Net Worth in 2026

Forbes ranked Cristiano Ronaldo as the world's highest-paid athlete on its 2026 list. With an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion (£896,118,000) as of June 2026, Ronaldo achieved the rare feat of becoming a billionaire while still actively competing.

Valuing Ronaldo's extensive business portfolio and investments remains difficult. Bloomberg has estimated his wealth at figures approaching $1.4 billion (£1,044,818,000).

Ronaldo's billion-dollar milestone comes after years of record-breaking earnings both on and off the pitch.

Where the Big Money Kicks In

Football remains Ronaldo's biggest source of income, particularly since joining Al-Nassr FC in late 2022, when he signed one of the richest contracts in the sport's history. He reportedly earns between $200 million and $235 million (£149,353,000 to £175,489,775) a year from his playing contract.

With an additional $65 million (£48,544,275) generated through endorsements, licensing deals, public appearances and memorabilia, Forbes reported that Ronaldo earned approximately $300 million (£224,044,500) over the past year.

Endorsements and the CR7 Brand

Away from football, Ronaldo has expanded the CR7 brand into fashion, fragrances, hotels, fitness ventures and digital businesses. He has also signed long-term partnerships with brands including Herbalife, TAG Heuer and Binance.

His most valuable commercial partnership is with Nike, which has reportedly signed him to a lifetime deal worth more than $1 billion.

Ronaldo's brand partnerships are strengthened by his status as one of the world's most-followed public figures. According to Forbes, his global reach continues to generate tens of millions of dollars in commercial income each year.

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Business Beyond the Game

Cristiano Ronaldo has also built a diverse investment portfolio spanning wellness, property, technology and hospitality. His best-known ventures include the Pestana CR7 hotels, luxury real estate across several countries and investments in the health and fitness sector, including Herbalife.

As the legendary footballer enters the latter stages of his career, his business interests are expected to sustain his wealth long after he retires from the game.

The Final Whistle

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to set standards few athletes have matched. From his early days at Sporting CP to becoming one of football's most decorated and wealthiest players, his journey is a testament to talent, longevity and commercial vision.

As retirement edges closer, his greatest achievement may not even be recorded on the pitch, but by the global empire he continues to build. Long after he hangs up his boots, he'll remain as one of the sporting world's most influential figures, both on and off the field.