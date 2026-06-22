Bear Grey Payne, the nine-year-old son of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne, has been confirmed as the sole beneficiary of his father's estate — now valued at £21.9 million — following newly released British High Court probate documents. The ruling means Bear stands to inherit everything, from property and royalties to personal assets accumulated over more than a decade in the music industry.

The confirmation marks a significant development in the administration of Payne's estate. Liam died on 16 October 2024 after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old. Crucially, he did not leave a will — a decision that has placed every aspect of his estate's distribution firmly in the hands of the law rather than his own wishes.

What Bear Actually Inherits

Because Liam died without a will and was not married or in a civil partnership, his estate falls under intestacy rules in England and Wales. When the person who died had no surviving married or civil partner, the children inherit the whole estate, however much it is worth. As Liam's only child, Bear is entitled to everything.

Court documents show the estate includes a five-bedroom home in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, which Liam purchased for £3.25 million in 2021, a move he made to be closer to Bear following his split from Cheryl. The property was briefly listed for sale after his death but was later withdrawn from the market. Beyond the property, the estate is expected to include earnings and royalties from Liam's years with One Direction — a group that sold tens of millions of records worldwide — as well as income from his solo career, brand partnerships and music publishing rights. The full picture of those ongoing earnings is likely to take time to quantify as the estate administration continues.

Court records show the estate's value has been revised since probate proceedings began. An earlier Ad Colligenda Bona grant issued on 1 May 2025 placed the net value at £24.3 million after debts and liabilities. The most recently issued Letters of Administration put the revised net figure at £21.9 million, reflecting the settlement of further debts and administrative costs in the intervening period.

When Bear Can Access the Money

Not all of the fortune is available to Bear immediately. Under UK intestacy law, a minor cannot directly access a large estate. Bear's inheritance sits on what is known as a statutory trust — a legal arrangement that gives him an absolute right to the assets once he turns 18, while allowing administrators to manage and draw on the estate for his benefit in the meantime.

The newly issued Letters of Administration from the High Court now enable portions of the estate to be used for Bear's needs before he reaches adulthood. The remainder will remain in trust until he comes of age.

Bear's mother, former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, and music industry solicitor Richard Bray have been acting as administrators. Their role gives them authority to manage and preserve the estate — it does not mean Cheryl personally inherits any portion of it.

Liam Payne's case has drawn renewed attention to the risks of dying without a will — particularly for high-profile individuals with substantial assets. Without a valid will, the law — not personal wishes — determines who inherits and under what conditions. Others who were close to Liam, including wider family members, receive nothing under the current intestacy framework.