The family of Sir Sam Neill has confirmed the actor's previous battle with a rare stage three blood cancer was unrelated to his death, following widespread speculation after the Jurassic Park star died suddenly at the age of 78.

Neill died peacefully in Sydney on Monday surrounded by his loved ones, according to a statement shared on his official Instagram account. His family asked for privacy as they grieve and stressed that his previous cancer diagnosis did not contribute to his death.

The clarification comes after many fans linked the actor's death to his well-publicised battle with cancer, despite Neill announcing earlier this year that there was no detectable cancer remaining in his body.

Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Neill revealed in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, after discovering swollen glands while promoting Jurassic World Dominion in 2022.

He initially underwent chemotherapy, but after the treatment stopped working, he enrolled in an Australian clinical trial for CAR T-cell therapy. In April this year, Neill announced that scans showed there was no detectable cancer remaining in his body.

During his treatment, the actor used his time away from filming to write his memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, in which he candidly documented his diagnosis and recovery. He also spoke openly about living with cancer, saying he was 'not afraid to die', although he admitted the prospect 'would annoy' him.

Family Confirms Cancer Was Not the Cause of Death

In announcing his death, Neill's family emphasised that his previous cancer diagnosis was not connected to his passing.

They described his death as 'sudden and unexpected' and thanked the staff at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney for the care they provided during his final days. The family also asked that their privacy be respected as they mourn the loss of the acclaimed actor.

A Career That Spanned Five Decades

Born in Northern Ireland and raised in New Zealand, Neill enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades, earning more than 150 screen credits.

He became an international star as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park before appearing in acclaimed films including The Piano, Dead Calm, The Hunt for Red October and Event Horizon. Television audiences also knew him for roles in The Tudors and Peaky Blinders.

Away from acting, Neill ran his Central Otago vineyard, Two Paddocks, and frequently shared glimpses of life on his farm with fans through social media.

Tributes quickly poured in following news of his death.

Steven Spielberg, who directed Neill in Jurassic Park, said he was 'saddened' by the loss.

'Sam was exceptionally collaborative,' Spielberg said. 'It was a stretch for him to play a character who acted as though children were messy and smelly because this was the opposite of the loving father he was to his children.'

Nicole Kidman, who starred alongside Neill in Dead Calm, described him as 'one of the greats' and 'a joy to be around'.

Universal Pictures also paid tribute on X, writing: 'Rest in peace to our Jurassic legend, Sam Neill.'

Neill is survived by his four children and eight grandchildren.

Although he spent the last several years speaking candidly about his cancer journey, his family has made clear that he had beaten the disease and that it played no role in his death, bringing to a close speculation surrounding the beloved actor's final illness.