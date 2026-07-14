Dedicated Love Island viewers have accused producers of favouring new arrivals after Monday night's episode saw bombshells handed back‑to‑back romantic dates while long‑standing couples remained confined to the main villa.

Frustration peaked during the 13 July instalment as fans watched newcomers Elicia and Ethan secure another outing just days after entering the ITV2 dating show.

Their latest dates followed the elimination of apparently settled couple Lola and Sean on Sunday, after they were voted off by fellow islanders following a public vote.

Their departure reshaped the villa line‑up and allowed Elicia and Ethan to dominate screen time by selecting three islanders each for breakfast dates, with Elicia choosing Finley and Ethan making his interest in Priya clear.

Fans Question Love Island Date Decisions

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While new arrivals are expected to create drama, the way external dates have been allocated this series is now prompting complaints from some viewers.

Established couples in series 13 have had few one‑on‑one milestones outside the villa that audiences would normally expect by this stage.

Instead, producers appear to have concentrated on giving the latest arrivals opportunities to meet partners away from the rest of the group.

Long‑time viewers say they expect a balance between disruption and romance. Just days after their arrival, Elicia and Ethan were again sent out of the villa during Monday's episode.

The amount of screen time given to the newcomers' dates has led some fans to ask whether the focus on forming lasting relationships is being sidelined in favour of short‑term tension.

Social media quickly reflected the complaints. On X, formerly Twitter, one viewer wrote: 'The bombshells getting more dates is crazy. They've already been on these dates.'

Another added: 'I just realised this year we haven't really got many dates this is like the 2nd date we've seen this season,' pointing to a change from previous years.

First Look: What could possibly go wrong with Priya and Ethan, and, Elicia and Finley going on a date? Maybe BOTH of them ending in a kiss… 😶‍🌫️ But how will they break the news to Ellie without breaking her heart? 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/oXpgqP086K — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 13, 2026

Long‑Standing Islanders Say Dates Are Passing Them By

Before their exit, Lola and Sean were a rare exception, having had an official date together. For most of the original cast, leaving the villa grounds has only happened when they were picked by an incoming bombshell.

Viewers have begun to notice the impact on the couples, suggesting this may be adding to the instability of their relationships.

The bombshells getting more dates is crazy. They’ve already been on these dates #loveisland #loveislanduk — ciavalyn. (@jxstinftval) July 13, 2026

One fan highlighted the lack of opportunities for some islanders, posting: 'Mind you there's been no date for Javan or Simbalista, they just want to torture Ellie.'

Another critic took aim at producers, writing: 'These bombshells get ANOTHER DATE, these producers are pathetic.'

Some viewers have also argued that fewer romantic outings reflect the current state of the villa. Several posts suggested this year's couples are dealing with too much conflict for producers to justify more formal dates.

These bombshells get ANOTHER DATE, these producers are pathetic #loveisland #loveislanduk — CMulla💰🇬🇧 🇿🇼 🇺🇸 🇳🇬 (@Whu_CA) July 13, 2026

'Has an established couple even got a date??? Clearly the producers have also given up on love in this hopeless villa,' one viewer wrote. Since the departure of Sean and Lola, the longest‑standing couples are now Simba and Angelista, Jasmine and Kavan, and Mica and Samraj.

All three pairings have had unsettled journeys, with significant time spent resolving disagreements rather than building trust. Viewers are now debating whether the lack of dates is contributing to that instability or simply reflecting a series in which strong romantic connections have yet to form.