Prince William has reportedly joined the billionaire's club after inheriting one of the most valuable assets of the British royal family, making him wealthier than his father, King Charles.

The Prince of Wales is estimated to be worth $1.6B, according to newly published figures in the Sovereign Grant annual accounts. His wealth surged after inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall when his father ascended the throne in 2022 following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

For centuries, the vast estate served as the primary source of income for the heir to the British throne, making it one of the most valuable private assets of the Crown.

Why the Prince of Wales Is Wealthier Than the King

While King Charles sits on the throne, it's reportedly Prince William who holds a greater personal fortune because of the unique inheritance system of the British monarchy. According to the latest financial accounts, the Duchy of Cornwall, a centuries-old estate, generated roughly $28.5M in private income during the 2025–2026 financial year.

Since assuming control of the estate four years ago, it's been revealed that Prince William has paid more than $26M in taxes. These earnings boosted the Prince of Wales's estimated net worth above that of King Charles, whose personal wealth is estimated at $846M, according to figures from The Sunday Times Rich List.

The Centuries-Old Estate Behind Prince William's Billion-Dollar Fortune

Prince William's wealth largely comes from the Duchy of Cornwall. This was a private estate created by King Edward III in 1337, which was passed down to the heir to the British throne.

The estate spans more than 20 English counties and generates millions of dollars in revenue annually from farmland, property portfolio, and other investments. William inherited the Duchy when King Charles became a monarch, taking control of an estate Charles had managed for 53 years, significantly increasing its value before passing it to his eldest son.

William Plans to Invest Wealth in Local Communities

Rather than preserving the Duchy of Cornwall's wealth, Prince William reportedly wants to use a part of it to fund projects that benefit the local communities. According to reports, the Prince of Wales intends to sell approximately 20% of the estate over the next decade to raise money and invest it in affordable housing and environmental projects across Cornwall, Dartmoor, the Isles of Scilly, the Bath area, and Kennington.

'There is so much good we can do,' William said in a statement. 'I'm trying to make sure I'm prioritising stuff that's going to make people's lives, living in those areas, better.'

This proposal highlights William's broader vision to modernise the Duchy by focusing on social and environmental projects and working more directly for the community it serves.

One Royal Inheritance Changed Everything

While most of Prince William's wealth is tied to property and land rather than cash, inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall significantly increased his personal wealth. The inheritance has made him one of the richest individuals in Britain.

What these figures reveal is the strange reality of royal finances. Charles may be the king, but it's William who is said to have a larger personal fortune, thanks to a 700-year-old royal inheritance that continues to generate significant wealth today.