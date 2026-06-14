The music world was left reeling after the sudden death of Oliver Tree, the eccentric singer, songwriter and internet personality whose larger-than-life persona made him one of the most recognisable artists of his generation. Fans across the globe woke to heartbreaking news on 14 June 2026 when reports emerged that Oliver Tree had died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The American musician, known for viral hits such as 'Life Goes On', 'Miss You' and 'Hurt', was among six people killed after two helicopters collided mid-air over the city's western district of Recreio dos Bandeirantes. From his early beginnings in Santa Cruz to his rise as a chart-topping artist, Tree's journey was anything but conventional.

Oliver Tree's Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Oliver Tree was born Oliver Tree Nickell on 29 June 1993 in Santa Cruz, California. From an early age, he displayed a remarkable interest in music. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he began piano lessons as a child and was already writing music before reaching primary school age. He later learned guitar and performed in a ska band called Irony, gaining his first taste of live performance.

As a teenager, Tree developed an interest in electronic music, hip-hop and production. He experimented with several musical projects and performed under different aliases before eventually establishing himself as a solo artist. His early work included producing dubstep tracks and performing at music festivals throughout California.

Tree also pursued higher education, studying business at San Francisco State University before later focusing on music technology. Although he briefly stepped away from the music industry to continue his studies, the hiatus ultimately helped shape the artistic vision that would later define his career.

How Oliver Tree Built a Successful Music Career

Tree's professional breakthrough came during the 2010s when he began releasing music under the name 'Tree'. His early projects attracted attention for blending alternative rock, electronic music, hip-hop and pop influences into a style that defied easy categorisation.

His profile grew significantly after the release of 'When I'm Down', which became an online hit and introduced him to a wider audience. However, it was his debut studio album, Ugly Is Beautiful, released in 2020, that transformed him into a global star. The album produced several popular tracks and showcased the quirky humour and emotional honesty that became his trademark.

Tree's popularity exploded further with the viral success of 'Life Goes On', a song that dominated TikTok and streaming platforms worldwide. He later followed up with additional projects including Cowboy Tears and Alone in a Crowd, cementing his reputation as one of the most unconventional figures in contemporary music.

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Throughout his career, Tree collaborated with notable artists including Skrillex and Zeds Dead. He also cultivated a strong online presence through comedy sketches, music videos and social media content, helping him attract millions of followers across multiple platforms. In April 2026, he released what would become his final studio album, 'Love You Madly Hate You Badly', while continuing his ambitious international tour schedule.

What Was Oliver Tree's Net Worth?

Although exact figures vary, Oliver Tree was estimated to have a net worth of approximately $4 million (£3.2 million) at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth came from a combination of music sales, streaming royalties, concert tours, merchandise sales and digital content creation.

His commercial success was fuelled by hundreds of millions of streams across platforms such as Spotify and YouTube. Songs including 'Life Goes On', 'Miss You', 'Hurt' and 'When I'm Down' generated substantial revenue while helping him establish an international fan base.

Unlike many artists, Tree built a brand that extended beyond music. His distinctive visual identity and internet-savvy approach enabled him to remain culturally relevant even during periods when he was not actively releasing new material.

Oliver Tree's Relationship Status and Dating History

Tree generally kept his private life away from public scrutiny despite his highly visible career. Over the years, he was linked to several personalities and influencers, although he rarely discussed his relationships in detail.

The most widely reported relationship associated with Tree was with internet personality and influencer Belle Delphine. While the pair attracted considerable media attention, Tree often blurred the lines between performance art, humour and reality, making it difficult to separate genuine personal relationships from publicity-driven content.

The Tragic Helicopter Crash That Claimed His Life

Tree was in South America as part of his ongoing world tour when tragedy struck. He had recently performed in São Paulo and was preparing for upcoming shows in Europe when the accident occurred.

According to Brazilian authorities, two helicopters collided in mid-air above the Recreio dos Bandeirantes district of Rio de Janeiro on the morning of 14 June. Both aircraft crashed, killing all six people on board. One helicopter struck a vehicle dealership, triggering a fire that spread among electric vehicles parked on the site.

Among the victims were Tree, Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim, filmmaker Lucas Vignale, music producer Lucas Brito Chaves and the two pilots, Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac. Brazilian authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.

At 32, Oliver Tree leaves behind four studio albums, hundreds of millions of streams, and an international tour that had taken him to more than 30 countries. Brazilian authorities continue to investigate the cause of the mid-air collision that killed him and five others on 14 June 2026.