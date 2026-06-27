Prince William has been confirmed as a billionaire, with a net worth of £1.2 billion tied to the Duchy of Cornwall, according to figures released in London on Friday 26 June, even as royal insiders claim his estranged brother Prince Harry is facing mounting money worries and that his finances are 'in jeopardy.'

After the Duchy of Cornwall published its latest accounts and, for the first time since inheriting the estate in 2022, Prince William released his personal tax bill. He became the 25th Duke of Cornwall when King Charles III acceded to the throne, taking over one of the oldest and most lucrative landed estates in the country.

The timing also collides with a swirl of briefings and counter-briefings around Harry and Meghan's planned return to the UK, with commentators openly questioning whether the Sussexes are under financial strain. None of the claims about their private finances has been independently verified, so they should be treated with caution.

Prince William Billionaire Milestone Reshapes Royal Wealth Debate

The Duchy's accounts, cited by the Daily Mail, show Prince William now oversees a 51,800-hectare portfolio spread across 19 counties, incorporating farms, commercial property and other investments. The Duchy confirmed the Prince of Wales's net worth at £1.2 billion, with a projected private income of £21.6 million in the 2025–26 financial year. That valuation would place him ahead of his father, whose personal wealth is reported at £640 million.

As Duke of Cornwall, William is entitled to the Duchy's annual profits while he remains heir to the throne. Palace aides have long argued that this is not simply a private fortune but a working estate that funds public roles. According to reports, the Prince uses the income to support his charitable work and to cover the private and official expenses of his household, including the Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The transparency move on his tax bill is notable. It comes at a time when the monarchy's finances face sharper public scrutiny, particularly as the cost of living crisis grinds on. Publishing the figures may be an attempt to get ahead of criticism, though it also inevitably highlights the gulf between William's position and that of his younger brother.

Prince William Wealth Highlights Stark Contrast With Harry's Reported Struggles

While Prince William's wealth is now formally attached to one of the country's grandest estates, Prince Harry's financial situation is being painted in far darker tones by some royal commentators. Journalist Tom Sykes claimed Harry and Meghan had 'run out of ideas, and their finances are basically in jeopardy,' describing the couple's reported return to the UK as a 'desperate' attempt to shore up their situation.

Sykes took particular aim at Meghan, painting her as 'desperate' for fame, recognition, money and status. He argued she was using a UK visit to restore her credibility after several high-profile ventures faltered. These are strongly worded opinions rather than established fact, and the Sussexes have not responded publicly to the specific accusations.

Royal biographer Tom Bower, also speaking to The Blast, offered a slightly different reading. He suggested Harry may be motivated less by immediate commercial needs and more by a desire to reconnect with the family and country he left behind. According to Bower, the Duke of Sussex misses 'his roots' and could be hoping 'to worm his way back into the affections not only of his own family, but of the British people.' It is an unsparing characterisation, but it underlines how much of the current narrative about Harry is driven by interpretation rather than hard data.

Another commentator, Mark Dolan, tied the Sussexes' supposed return directly to what he called their 'failed' commercial and media ventures in the US. Dolan claimed their visit 'reeked of desperation,' alleging that 'their money is drying up.' He said Harry's speaking fees had dropped from $1 million per appearance to around $50,000, and argued that Meghan's American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand was struggling. None of those figures has been confirmed by the couple or by their representatives, so they remain unverified and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Behind the noise is a more personal question: whether the brothers can repair a relationship that, by Harry's own account, has been strained for decades.

Prince William And King Charles 'Not In A Good Place' Over Sussex Return

Officially, Harry and Meghan's return to Britain is linked to the build-up for the 2027 Invictus Games, the sporting event for wounded service personnel founded by Harry. Unofficially, it has become a lightning rod for speculation over a possible reconciliation, and whether King Charles might use the visit to see his younger son and daughter-in-law privately.

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One unnamed source, suggested Prince William was blindsided by news of the Sussexes' plans. The Prince of Wales was said to have learnt of their visit only hours before the Trooping the Colour celebrations, and to have been both 'shocked' and unhappy. The same source claimed 'the King's relationship with William is not in a good place,' alleging that William believes his father is making a mistake in trying to reach out to Harry. Catherine, Princess of Wales, was also described as displeased by the prospect of a reunion, though again there has been no on-the-record confirmation from Kensington Palace.

If that account is accurate, then the tensions run far deeper than money. Harry has already set out his side of the story in his 2023 memoir Spare, where he recalled joining Eton a year after Princess Diana's death and hoping his older brother would help him adjust. Instead, he wrote that William asked him to 'pretend' they were strangers at school. Harry said he was 'deeply hurt' and turned to sport to survive his time at the boarding school.

Those old wounds now sit alongside eye-watering modern fortunes. On one side stands Prince William, newly minted billionaire on paper, anchored to a centuries-old estate. On the other is Prince Harry, financially comfortable by ordinary standards but painted by critics as a man scrambling to hold onto relevance, and perhaps family, from 5,000 miles away.