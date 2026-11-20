A federal jury in Miami has convicted Florida pastor Christian Emmanuel Sanon on all eight charges arising from the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Prosecutors said Sanon was initially chosen to replace Moïse as part of a conspiracy planned in South Florida and Haiti.

Sanon, 68, a dual Haitian-American citizen, showed little reaction when the verdict was announced on 18 November 2026. He faces up to life in prison, with sentencing scheduled for 10 February 2027. His attorney, Zeljka Bozanic, said the defence respected the jury's decision but strongly disagreed with the verdict and would appeal.

Prosecutors described South Florida as a centre for financing and organising the operation. They said Sanon helped raise money and arrange travel and accommodation in Haiti.

Florida-based security companies recruited Colombian nationals with military training, while court records detailed the alleged use of money from US government programmes intended to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jury Convicts Sanon on All Eight Federal Charges

The most serious charge was conspiracy to kidnap or kill a person outside the United States. The verdict followed nearly eight weeks of testimony in federal court. Sanon remains in federal custody pending sentencing.

His conviction followed those of four other South Florida defendants in May 2026. US authorities have charged more than 40 people in connection with Moïse's assassination.

Prosecutors Say Sanon Was Initially Chosen to Replace Moïse

The conspiracy took shape during meetings in South Florida in April 2021 involving Sanon, a former Haitian senator and several US businesspeople, according to the indictment. The group discussed removing Moïse and installing Sanon as president. Two Florida companies were expected to secure contracts for infrastructure projects, security services and military equipment.

The companies, Counter Terrorist Unit Federal Academy and Counter Terrorist Unit Security, were collectively known as CTU. They recruited about 18 Colombian nationals with military training, initially to provide security for Sanon. Prosecutors said the conspirators later abandoned his candidacy because he lacked the constitutional qualifications and public support needed to become president.

Sanon acknowledged that he had communicated with people seeking to replace Moïse. He denied knowing about a plan to kill the president and testified that the group had moved on to another candidate before the assassination.

Sanon Told Haitian Academic God Had Sent Him to Lead Haiti

Sanon discussed his political ambitions with Michel Plancher, a civil engineering professor at Quisqueya University in Port-au-Prince, in June 2021. Plancher later told The New York Times that Sanon had described himself as being sent by God to replace Moïse and had said the president would resign soon.

Sanon was born in Haiti and moved to the United States as a teenager. He worked with churches serving Haitian immigrant communities in Florida and the Midwest. His defence team portrayed him as a man who wanted to help his country but had been sidelined by others involved in the operation.

Moïse Was Killed in July 2021 Raid on His Home

A group of mostly retired Colombian soldiers stormed Moïse's residence in the early hours of 7 July 2021. The 53-year-old president was shot dead and his wife, Martine Moïse, was seriously wounded. The attackers posed as US Drug Enforcement Administration agents, according to court records.

Moïse's assassination deepened Haiti's political crisis. Armed gangs have expanded their control across much of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas.

Martine Moïse, who testified during Sanon's trial, registered as a candidate in the next presidential election, Reuters reported on 16 November. The Provisional Electoral Council has scheduled the first round for 18 July 2027.

Badio and 17 Former Colombian Soldiers Await US Trials

Former Haitian Ministry of Justice employee Joseph Felix Badio and 17 former Colombian soldiers were transferred from Haiti to the United States in September 2026. They appeared in federal court in Miami and remain among those awaiting trial in the assassination case.

Seven other people have also been charged with facilitating the financing of the assassination plot or helping those responsible evade justice after the killing