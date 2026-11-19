FBI Director Kash Patel missed the House Homeland Security Committee's annual threats hearing after attending a Mar-a-Lago gala offering a $50,000 (approximately £38,000) package that included a private roundtable and an overnight stay. His absence drew criticism from lawmakers who had spent months seeking his testimony, with Republican chairman Andrew Garbarino saying Patel had 'no intention' of appearing.

The advertised roundtable was with federal agency heads, although which officials participated and whether donors received the access offered remained unclear. The FBI said Patel was visiting field offices in four states that week and that the committee had received advance notice that his deputy would appear instead.

Kash Patel's Absence Draws Bipartisan Criticism

The annual hearing on Wednesday, 18 November, brought senior security officials before lawmakers to discuss threats facing the United States and followed technology outages affecting airlines, banks and the National Security Agency. FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia appeared alongside Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

Garbarino said the hearing date had been provided in August and that repeated attempts to arrange Patel's testimony had failed, describing his refusal as a departure from established precedent. Former FBI Director Christopher Wray testified at the annual hearing six times, he noted, while Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson said Patel's second consecutive absence limited oversight.

FBI Defends Decision to Send Deputy

An FBI official told The Hill that Patel was visiting field offices across four states and that the committee had been notified several weeks earlier that Raia would testify. The official described Raia as a career agent with more than 20 years' experience across the bureau.

Garbarino thanked Raia for attending but maintained that the director should have appeared personally to brief lawmakers at the annual assessment. 'Our focus on worldwide threats transcends politics, and the director should be here to brief Congress,' he said in his opening remarks.

Mar-a-Lago Gala Offered Separate Access Packages

The Big Blue Bash listed general admission at nearly $5,000 (approximately £3,000), VIP passes at $25,000 (approximately £19,000) and the separate $50,000 (approximately £38,000) package that included a roundtable and an overnight stay. Corporate sponsorships reached $1 million (approximately £762,000), advertising private briefings, speaking time and an opportunity to name and present an award to a federal agency.

The advertised guest list included White House border czar Tom Homan and leaders of Customs and Border Protection, the Secret Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Transportation Security Administration. The FBI confirmed that Patel, Mullin and Attorney General Todd Blanche attended the event honouring fallen officers and their families.

FBI Says Event Had Ethics Approval

'The event is approved by Ethics, following all guidelines and regulations,' FBI spokesperson Benjamin Williamson said in an emailed statement defending officials' participation in the fundraiser. Public Citizen ethics expert Craig Holman criticised opportunities for wealthy interests seeking government business to meet officials responsible for awarding contracts.

Motorola Solutions, the top named sponsor, had approximately $237.1 million (approximately £180.6 million) in fiscal 2026 net contract obligations from the Justice and Homeland Security departments, CNBC's records review found.

However, there was no evidence that the sponsorship influenced federal contract awards or secured preferential treatment.

Motorola Says It Avoided Private Briefings

Motorola said it supported the fundraiser to honour families of wounded and fallen officers, whom it hosted as guests of honour. A spokesperson said: 'We did not participate in private briefings.'

Which companies purchased the most expensive sponsorship packages remained unclear, as did which officials joined private sessions. Being named on the advertised guest list did not establish that an official participated in a donor roundtable.

A Justice Department aircraft previously associated with Patel left West Palm Beach at 7.51am ET and landed at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, DC, at 10.20am ET, 20 minutes after the hearing began. The records did not identify its passengers, and neither the flight nor Patel's gala attendance establishes why he missed the hearing.