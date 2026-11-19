US President Donald Trump appeared to offer Chinese President Xi Jinping a helping hand during an escalator ride in Shenzhen, as the two leaders prepared for crucial discussions on nuclear weapons and international security.

Trump extended his arm towards Xi as the Chinese president stepped onto an escalator on Thursday, 19 November 2026. The brief interaction was captured in footage shared by the White House and quickly circulated by international news outlets.

According to India Today, Trump appeared to offer Xi his hand, saying, 'Take my hand'. The encounter attracted attention online, with viewers offering different interpretations of the exchange.

Trump and Xi's Escalator Encounter Sparks Debate

The footage showed Trump reaching towards Xi as they travelled up the escalator in Shenzhen. The Chinese president appeared to grasp the US president's arm during the brief encounter, prompting questions about whether Trump was offering support or whether Xi was helping him maintain his balance.

India Today reported that Trump reached out to Xi as he stepped onto the escalator, with the White House video reportedly capturing the US president saying, 'Take my hand'. The Associated Press also published the footage under the headline 'US President Donald Trump appears to reach for Xi's hand on escalator'.

The Irish Star offered a different interpretation of the interaction, suggesting that Trump himself appeared unsteady during the ride. Some viewers similarly questioned whether Xi was actually supporting the US president rather than receiving assistance from him.

Other viewers regarded the exchange as a friendly gesture between the presidents, particularly given the longstanding political and economic differences between Washington and Beijing.

One social media user described the moment as two older leaders being friendly while working in the interests of their respective countries. Another praised Trump's apparent willingness to assist Xi during the escalator ride.

A separate video offering another view of the encounter was also shared on Facebook by verified account Bruce Snyder. Captioned 'Another view of President Trump and President Xi riding the escalator together at APEC', the clip provides an additional angle of the two leaders during the brief interaction.

Trump, Xi and Putin Hold Crucial China Talks

The encounter took place as Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin gathered in Shenzhen for an unprecedented trilateral meeting at the Kylin Villa on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

According to the Associated Press, the approximately 70-minute meeting focused on nuclear weapons, international security and relations between the three major powers. Trump had expressed interest in exploring a potential nuclear arms control agreement involving the United States, China and Russia.

During his opening remarks, Trump emphasised their shared responsibility in addressing international security concerns.

'The three of us have a great deal to discuss, and we've already discussed a lot as presidents of three of the world's largest countries,' he said.

According to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, Trump also highlighted the importance of maintaining open, respectful and productive communication on issues affecting their populations and the wider international community.

The meeting came several months after the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) between Washington and Moscow expired in February 2026, leaving the world's two largest nuclear powers without the treaty's previous restrictions on their strategic nuclear arsenals.

However, the discussions did not produce a comprehensive nuclear disarmament agreement. The Associated Press reported that the leaders also discussed other international priorities, including United Nations reform, energy supplies and the International Criminal Court.

Nuclear Weapons Remain a Key Point of Discussion

Differences between the three countries' nuclear arsenals remain a significant obstacle to any potential arms control agreement.

According to estimates by the Federation of American Scientists, Russia has approximately 5,420 nuclear warheads in its total inventory, compared with 5,042 for the United States and around 620 for China. These figures include warheads beyond those currently deployed.

Washington has been pushing Beijing to participate in broader nuclear negotiations as China continues expanding its nuclear capabilities.

However, Beijing has resisted joining negotiations with Washington and Moscow, citing the substantial difference between their respective nuclear stockpiles.

In their joint declaration, the three leaders reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. They also agreed to pursue dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the three nuclear powers to discuss international security, although whether their discussions will lead to concrete arms control commitments remains uncertain.