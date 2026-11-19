President Donald Trump has been ranked America's least-favourite president of the past 25 years by 52% of respondents in a new survey, highlighting deep divisions over his leadership. However, the Republican president also emerged as a favourite among a significant share of Americans, underscoring his polarising political appeal.

The Politico/PF Global survey, conducted online among 2,000 adults, asked Americans to rank four presidents who have occupied the White House since 2001: Donald Trump (2017 to 2021 and 2025 to present), Joe Biden (2021-2025), Barack Obama (2009-2017), and George W. Bush (2001-2009.) The survey ran online from 7 to 10 November, with a margin of error of two percentage points.

Trump Tops the List of Least-Favourite Presidents

The findings revealed sharply contrasting views of Trump, with 52% naming him their least-favourite president and 28% choosing him as their favourite. At the same time, an independent MAGA voter poll from the same survey found that many still ranked Trump as their number one choice. The poll revealed 81% of Republican respondents placed him first, while just 4% ranked him last.

According to Civiqs' state-by-state approval tracker, as cited by USA Today, Trump had positive net approval ratings in just seven states, negative ratings in 42 and an even rating in one. All seven states where Trump still enjoys a positive approval rating have voted Republican in each of the past three presidential elections: Arkansas, Idaho, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming. Republicans also lost control of Congress in the 3 November midterm elections, with Democrats set to take control of both chambers in January 2027.

Obama Emerges as America's Favourite

Former President Barack Obama secured the strongest showing, with 51% of respondents naming him their favourite president of the past quarter-century. Only 8% placed the Democrat last, giving him a considerably more favourable ranking than his successors. Obama's popularity has remained a political asset since leaving office in 2017. He departed the White House with a 59% approval rating, according to Gallup.

Democrats have continued drawing on his appeal, deploying him to campaign for candidates during the 2026 midterm elections. Notably, 16% of Americans who voted for Trump in 2024 also selected Obama as their favourite president, the poll showed.

Biden Struggles to Win Top Spot

Former President Joe Biden received the fewest first-place rankings, with just 5% of respondents choosing him as their favourite. Meanwhile, 34% ranked Biden last, 18 percentage points fewer than the share who placed Trump at the bottom.

Although Biden struggled to secure the top position, half of respondents placed him second or third. His standing was also weak among voters who supported his former vice-president, Kamala Harris, in 2024. Only 6% of those voters ranked Biden first.

Bush Draws the Least Divided Response

George W. Bush emerged as the least polarising of the four presidents surveyed. Just 16% selected Bush as their favourite, while 7% ranked him last. Nearly 80% placed him second or third, suggesting comparatively moderate views of his presidency.

The 2028 US election is set to be the first presidential election since 2012 without Trump on the ballot and the first since 2004 without either Trump or Obama running for president. With neither party having settled on a clear successor, the race could mark a significant political shift after years dominated by the two figures.