White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has dismissed reports that Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep during Xi Jinping's speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China, calling them 'Fake News!'

The response followed livestream footage that The Independent reported showed the 80-year-old US president with his eyes closed for at least 10 seconds as the Chinese leader discussed free and open trade.

Cheung disputed the interpretation of the footage, saying Trump was looking at papers in front of him during the session in Shenzhen. The clip nevertheless attracted criticism from the president's political opponents, who questioned his apparent lack of attention during the international gathering.

NEW ANGLE: TRUMP FELL ASLEEP AT THE APEC SUMMIT.



SO MUCH WINNING. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tSN4d1IiTl — Donk Media ♻️™ (@donkoclock) November 19, 2026

APEC Footage Shows Trump With Eyes Closed

The footage came from Thursday's APEC session, during which Xi addressed fellow leaders on the importance of free and open trade. The camera showed Trump sitting with his eyes apparently closed before cutting to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was seen paying attention and taking notes.

The footage does not establish whether Trump was actually asleep, and the White House has disputed that interpretation.

Fake News! President Trump was looking at papers in front of him while the speaker made remarks. You can clearly see his eyes move back and forth.



This is why the people despise media so much. They constantly lie. https://t.co/0ePR09YAYh — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) November 19, 2026

Cheung issued his rebuttal on X after a post shared footage that appeared to show Trump falling asleep while Xi spoke about global trade. In his response on X, Cheung wrote: 'Fake News! President Trump was looking at papers in front of him while the speaker made remarks. You can clearly see his eyes move back and forth.'

He continued: 'This is why the people despise media so much. They constantly lie.'

Xi Jinping's Speech Came During Trump's China Visit

Trump's Asian tour began on Tuesday with an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Philippines. He travelled to Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday for a two-day visit that included meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Independent suggested jet lag may have contributed to the apparent episode, which occurred two days after Trump's Asian tour began. Cheung did not mention travel fatigue in his response, instead maintaining that Trump had been looking at documents.

Earlier Trump Appearances Drew Similar Accusations

The Independent cited a January Oval Office event celebrating the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, during which Trump was pictured with his eyes closed as two young girls watched. It also referred to a Memorial Day celebration in May, when he appeared to fall asleep.

The newspaper also recalled an earlier New Year's Day interview with The Wall Street Journal in which Trump addressed accusations that he had fallen asleep during public appearances. It quoted him as saying: 'I'll just close. It's very relaxing to. Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink.'

The New Republic also reported allegations involving a White House healthcare announcement and an Oval Office press conference on fraud. The publication noted that Trump's allies maintained he was doing fine, while The Independent reported that Trump and White House officials had previously attributed similar appearances to blinking.

Political Critics Mock Trump Over APEC Footage

The Republicans Against Trump account on X described the scene as 'EMBARRASSING on the world stage' in a post shared alongside the video. California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office also circulated the clip, writing: 'The world is laughing at him', according to The Independent.

George Conway, a frequent Trump critic, responded: 'Embarrassing, yes. But the world is safer this way.' The incident has renewed scrutiny of Trump's public appearances, while Cheung maintains that the president had been looking at papers.