A photo of a possible suspect in the recent Austin, Texas, shooting has been released online, intensifying the search after a weekend of fear and unanswered questions. His image began circulating shortly after police officials appealed to the public for help in locating the individual who opened fire this past weekend.

Reports confirmed that 10 shots were fired and four people were injured in the incident. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors until the suspect is caught.

Shelter‑In‑Place Order Issued Across South Austin

SHELTER IN PLACE: Austin Police officers continue to search for suspects located to multiple shootings and have issued a shelter in place in the areas of South Slaughter Ln, East McKinney Falls Pkwy, North Ben White Blvd., and West Escarpment Blvd. Residents in the surrounding… — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) May 17, 2026

A shelter-in-place order has been issued in Austin following the incident. As of writing, no motive has been determined. Mayor Kirk Watson said that the shooting seemed random. Police Chief Lisa Davis confirmed that most of the shootings took place in South Austin, which is covered by two different fire departments.

'SHELTER IN PLACE: Austin Police officers continue to search for suspects located to multiple shootings and have issued a shelter in place in the areas of South Slaughter Ln, East McKinney Falls Pkwy, North Ben White Blvd., and West Escarpment Blvd. Residents in the surrounding area are instructed to stay indoors until further notice,' it read.

Possible Suspect's Photo Enhanced To Aid The Manhunt

Suspect, just a cleaned up pic as posted. This should be very close to the posted pic. He's a suspect at this point from what I can gather. pic.twitter.com/rVOflmWQyI — AnimalFarm1945 (Moshe) (@Farm1945A) May 17, 2026

On X, photos of the possible suspect have been shared by multiple users. In one of the snaps, the young man can be seen checking out items at a store. A white vehicle, potentially owned by the suspect, is also being located by the authorities.

To help identify the armed suspect, one X user even helped clean up the surveillance photo so that his features would look clearer and more distinct. This way, even the public would be able to help the police in locating him.

'Suspect, just a cleaned-up pic as posted. This should be very close to the posted pic. He's a suspect at this point from what I can gather,' the X user wrote.

Online Anger Raises Questions Over Texas Police Response

Some netizens also weighed in on the incident and questioned whether the authorities are not doing their jobs properly. After all, even if Texas officials are known for being armed, they still didn't catch the suspects who eventually fled.

Does the shooter understand he’s in Texas and we own firearms? He won’t be a threat much longer. But the police force in Austin is useless. Truly useless. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 17, 2026

'Does the shooter understand he's in Texas and we own firearms? He won't be a threat much longer. But the police force in Austin is useless. Truly useless,' one person wrote.

So when is a white suspect who shot people they would say is unknown suspect but with a hispanic suspect they would say it smh 🤦🏻‍♀️ — 𝖆𝖑𝖒𝖆ᥫ᭡፝֟፝֟ (@sweetestangelxo) May 17, 2026

Others also compared how police officers try to locate suspects depending on their ethnicity. 'So, when it's a white suspect who shot people, they would say it's an unknown suspect, but with a Hispanic suspect, they would say it smh,' the netizen wrote.

Latest Updates: Two Suspects In Custody, One Still At Large

UPDATE: The shelter in place for the south Austin area has been lifted, and two suspects are in custody. One remains at large in the Manor area. More information to follow. https://t.co/8ZBsDsjbvc — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) May 17, 2026

More recent reports revealed that two other suspects have already been caught by the authorities, but one of the three is still at large. 'Two in custody and one still outstanding,' one person commented.

Authorities also urged anyone with information on the suspects to contact them immediately. Anonymous tips are also welcome. A possible $1,000 reward will also be given to anyone who can help them find the suspects. Netizens are also asked to immediately call 911 if they see any of the vehicles driven by the suspects. The said vehicles are believed to be stolen from their owners.