Nancy Guthrie's closest friends in Tucson, Arizona, have been urged by her family to 'keep things private' as the search for the missing 84-year-old reaches the four-month mark, a US television reporter has claimed. NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin said those in Nancy's inner circle had been asked not to speak publicly while investigators continue to probe her alleged abduction on 1 February.

The disappearance of Nancy mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie has become one of the more unsettling unsolved cases in the quiet Catalina Foothills area on the edge of Tucson. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has treated her disappearance as a suspected abduction, but four months on, there have been no major public breakthroughs, no named suspects and, crucially, no sign of the elderly woman herself. Into that silence now comes another: a deliberate decision, according to Entin, to keep close friends out of the media glare.

'We've heard from several that the Guthrie family has asked Nancy's close friends to keep things private right now,' Entin told Parade in remarks later picked up by US outlets. 'You haven't seen a lot of her close friends come forward and talk about her, which is different than other cases.'

It is an unusual detail in a high-profile missing person investigation, where families often lean on friends and neighbours to keep the story alive. Entin's account suggests the Guthries have opted instead for a tighter circle, perhaps in concert with law enforcement, perhaps out of a wish to shield the 84-year-old's social circle from scrutiny. There is no official confirmation from the family themselves, and without that, the reasoning remains largely speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.

What happened to Nancy Guthrie? Will we ever know?



This will always mess with my mind.



Savannah Guthrie repeating the exact words from “Silence of the Lambs”.



pic.twitter.com/Cx2AygugIJ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 1, 2026

Why Friends Of Nancy Guthrie Have Stayed Quiet

Entin, who has been reporting from Tucson, offered one explanation that had less to do with strategy and more to do with atmosphere. Speaking about the mood in the neighbourhood where Nancy lived, he said people remained unnerved by the lack of answers.

Read more Why Experts Fear the 'Hot and Cold' Search for Nancy Guthrie is Reaching a Chilling Turning Point Why Experts Fear the 'Hot and Cold' Search for Nancy Guthrie is Reaching a Chilling Turning Point

'I also think people here are still nervous about the whole thing,' he said, noting that his own team could leave town, but residents could not. For locals, he suggested, it is not just a news story. 'These kinds of things don't happen, and the fact that there's no new information and they have no idea who did it, I think people are just still nervous about the whole thing, which might be why you don't see as many people talking about it.'

According to Entin, the silence is not uniform. Some people have been willing to speak, others have declined, and the pattern has struck him. 'It's been interesting to see who wants to talk and who doesn't,' he said. He pointed out that Guthrie's church friends were among the first to realise something was wrong when she failed to attend services or pick up her phone. Yet, as he put it, 'No one has said anything.'

That detail hints at a community watching itself, weighing every conversation. It may be simple caution. It may be deference to the family. Or it may be that, four months in, people do not trust their own instincts enough to speak on the record. All three could be true at once.

New Footage Adds To Unease Around Nancy Guthrie Case

The uneasy quiet around Nancy's disappearance has been compounded by a separate, oddly small but unsettling crime caught on a doorbell camera nearby. On 30 April, local station News 4 Tucson (KVOA) reported that a Ring camera in the Catalina Foothills captured a masked man stealing plants late at night.

The footage, recorded around 11pm on 29 April, showed an individual wearing gloves, a baseball cap and a face covering, walking up a driveway and removing a potted cactus. An anonymous neighbour who provided the clip said the man appeared to be driving a grey Ford F-150 pickup truck.

On its own, plant theft is minor. In a neighbourhood still on edge over the disappearance of an 84-year-old woman, it lands very differently. At this stage, there is no evidence linking the masked man in the video to the Nancy investigation, and authorities have not suggested any connection. That lack of a confirmed link has been made explicit by local reporters, and residents have been warned not to jump to conclusions.

Even so, the Pima County Sheriff's Department has increased patrols in the area, according to KVOA. When asked about the video, the sheriff's office told the station: 'We have not been advised of anything like this. We will do some research and keep you posted.'

The official line is cautious and non-committal, but for those living there, the image of a stranger roaming private driveways at night is unsettling enough on its own terms. One local resident, Jeff Lamie, told News 4 Tucson that, whether or not it ties back to the wider case, the footage was disturbing.

'It is someone walking on your property late at night, uninvited, it might be a small crime but committing a crime, and it is disturbing,' he said. For Lamie, the lesson was straightforward: 'This drives the point home that we have to be watchful, be aware of our homes but also of our neighbours.'

That mix of vigilance and uncertainty now defines the world around Nancy's absence. A family keeping counsel, friends staying quiet, neighbours weighing every shadow on a security camera and an investigation that, at least in public, has yet to catch up with the questions people are asking.