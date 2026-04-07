Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC's Today show on Monday wearing a bright yellow dress and a camera-ready smile, but a behavioural expert says subtle cues revealed the emotional toll of her mother's 65-day disappearance.

The 54-year-old anchor had been absent since early February after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her Tucson home in what authorities believe was a kidnapping. Her return came on the same day new ransom notes surfaced, adding another twist to a case that has gripped America.

'It is good to be home,' Guthrie told viewers at the top of the 7 a.m. broadcast. 'Ready or not, let's do the news.'

Body Language Expert Spots 'Emotional Suppression'

While Guthrie appeared composed on screen, behavioural scientist Dr. Abbie Maroño told Page Six that the anchor was actually in a 'heightened emotional state'.

'She didn't look fully relaxed into it though, her shoulders stayed slightly held and there was less spontaneity in her reactions than you would typically expect from her,' Maroño said.

The expert explained that this happens when someone is under emotional strain and their attention becomes divided 'between performing and regulating.'

Maroño noted that Guthrie's demeanour shifted when the broadcast moved to scripted content. 'It's structure and control, not relief, at least not yet.'

'There were a few moments where you could see subtle tension in her lower face,' Maroño said. 'That's typically linked to emotional suppression,' he added.

Yellow Dress Carries Symbolic Weight

Guthrie's choice to wear yellow was deliberate. The colour has become a symbol of hope in the Nancy Guthrie case, with neighbours leaving yellow flowers and ribbons around her Arizona home since she went missing.

Co-anchor Craig Melvin wore a yellow tie and ribbon in solidarity, while weather anchor Al Roker blew Guthrie a kiss from the weather wall. Fans outside Rockefeller Plaza held signs with Nancy's photo and wore yellow pins.

'These signs are so beautiful. You guys have been so beautiful,' Guthrie said tearfully during the second hour. 'I received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family.'

New Ransom Notes Surface on Day of Return

TMZ reported receiving new ransom communications on Monday, the same day Guthrie returned to air. One note claimed the sender knew where Nancy's body was located and demanded half a bitcoin for the information. A second claimed the sender had seen Nancy 'alive' in Sonora, Mexico.

The notes follow earlier ransom demands requesting millions in cryptocurrency. Guthrie has said she believes two of the earlier ransom notes are legitimate and that her family offered to pay.

'I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real,' she said in an interview last month.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has not confirmed the authenticity of any ransom notes. Investigators have released footage of a masked, armed man tampering with Nancy's doorbell camera on the night she disappeared but have not publicly identified any suspects.

Family Offers $1 Million Reward

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 after her son-in-law dropped her off following a family dinner. When she missed a virtual church service the next morning, family members discovered blood on the doorstep and her Nest camera tampered with, having been blocked by a potted plant and disconnected.

The Guthrie family is offering $1 million (£756,000) for information leading to Nancy's recovery. The FBI is separately offering $100,000 (£75,600).

Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.