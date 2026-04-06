Savannah Guthrie is returning to the Today show in New York on Monday, 6 April, after a two‑month absence, as the search continues in Tucson, Arizona, for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, who vanished from her home on 1 February with no suspects, no clear leads and, so far, no trace.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her Tucson property at the start of February, prompting an investigation that has yet to provide meaningful answers. The veteran broadcaster stepped back from Today to be with her family and focus on the case.

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Savannah Guthrie is officially back home on 'Today' for the first time in more than two months after her mother Nancy disappeared on Feb. 1.



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In the weeks since, police have not named any suspects, authorities have not announced any breakthroughs, and the family has received no confirmed sightings. A neighbour has now publicly voiced suspicions about who may have left the home around the time Nancy disappeared, but nothing in that account has been verified by law enforcement, and no one has been charged. With the facts still so thin, every new detail is being treated with caution.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Neighbour Reports Suspicious Vehicle Prior to Savannah's Mother Vanishing Nancy Guthrie Update: Neighbour Reports Suspicious Vehicle Prior to Savannah's Mother Vanishing

Faith, Doubt and Daughter's Search

Savannah Guthrie chose Easter Sunday to speak directly about the emotional strain of her mother's disappearance, delivering a video message as part of Good Shepherd New York church's digital Easter gathering. It was not framed as an update on the investigation, but the subtext was impossible to miss.

'Good morning everybody, Happy Easter. And Easter is happy,' she began, before painting the familiar picture of 'flowers and pastels and bunnies' and calling it 'the most important day of the year for all of us who believe.' She spoke of Christ's resurrection as a 'second birth into a permanent life,' then pivoted, almost abruptly, to the underside of that faith.

'Standing here today, I have to tell you there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away. When life itself seems far harder than death,' she admitted.

Those lines landed heavily because viewers know what she has been living through. In public, Savannah Guthrie has remained composed, issuing carefully worded appeals for information about Nancy Guthrie. In this Easter message, she allowed more of the private anguish through, talking about 'moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment.'

She described her current experience as a 'season of trial,' confessing she had wondered whether Jesus 'ever experienced this particular wound that I feel.' What followed was a raw description of what it means to live inside an unresolved missing‑persons case.

'This grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing,' she said. 'Of not knowing. Of uncertainty and confusion. And answers withheld.'

Savannah told worshippers and online viewers that in her darkest moments, she had thought 'bitterly and perhaps, irreverently' that she had stumbled on a kind of suffering Christ did not share, because 'there would be suffering, but then resurrection' and so, she believed, 'he never suffered this excruciating not knowing.'

For a high‑profile television anchor, that is unusually unvarnished territory. She then pulled back slightly, reassuring her audience that 'it isn't wrong to think such thoughts, to challenge our God with questions,' effectively giving herself, and others in similar limbo, permission to articulate their worst fears.

Pressure Over Savannah's Return

Behind the scenes at NBC, Savannah Guthrie's return has not been treated as a routine scheduling note. According to network insiders cited in US coverage, executives have been warned about allowing her reappearance on Today to look 'performative' while Nancy Guthrie's case remains unsolved.

There is an obvious tension between the demands of a live, personality‑driven morning show and the reality that its co‑host is at the centre of an ongoing missing‑persons investigation.

Viewers are bracing for the first on‑air moments when she walks back onto the set. Some are expecting a sober statement.

Others, understandably, are wary of the disappearance being folded into the usual rhythms of breakfast television. With the investigation apparently stalled, there is only so much Savannah Guthrie can say.

Police in Tucson have not issued any recent public update indicating a breakthrough. There are no named suspects, no confirmed person of interest, and no public evidence that Nancy Guthrie left of her own accord or was taken against her will.

Complicating matters further, commentators in the US have noted apparent similarities between Nancy's disappearance and that of an unnamed Air Force general, whose case has also been described as mysterious.

Savannah Guthrie has said she needs to keep daily life moving while her mother remains unaccounted for. The Easter address was a reminder that, beneath the professional return and the polished studio lights, she is a daughter living inside what she calls 'uncertainty and confusion,' waiting like many families of the missing for answers that, for now, simply are not there.