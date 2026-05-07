Katie Price has publicly shared her weight on social media after Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid questioned whether the former glamour model might be using Ozempic, telling viewers she was 'very, very, very skinny'.

Posting a photo of herself standing on bathroom scales, Katie Price told followers she now weighs 7st 12lb and insisted: 'I'm healthy,' directly addressing weeks of speculation over her sudden weight loss.

The report came after months of uneasy chatter about Katie Price's appearance, first among fans online and then from television presenters who were prepared to say it out loud.

Earlier this year, the 47-year-old mother-of-five admitted she was seeking 'medical help' after photographs showed her looking markedly slimmer, prompting a flurry of comments from followers worried she might be unwell. She later revealed she had undergone a series of tests to establish why the weight had dropped off.

On Instagram, the latest update arrived not as a polished photoshoot but a stark close-up, Katie Price's tattooed and manicured feet, planted on a set of digital scales in a bathroom. Her husband Lee Andrews reposted the picture on his own story, adding the caption, '7 stone 12 pounds I've put on weight.

Everyone mentioning my weight here you go I'm healthy.' It was a deliberately blunt response to a question that had begun to overshadow everything else in her public life.

Concern about Katie's weight had ramped up at the start of the year, when regular listeners to her podcast and Instagram followers noticed how gaunt she appeared on camera. Some messaged to ask whether she was ill; others simply speculated. On her podcast with sister Sophie Price, the reality star addressed the reaction head-on.

'I know I look gaunt, I look like I'm ill – hence why I'm going to the doctors tomorrow,' she said, sounding more exasperated than alarmed.

'I don't know how many times I have to say to people, 'Yes I know I've lost weight and there's obviously a reason,' I said it to the doctor. We all know that we're trying to sort it all out and as soon as I know then I'll let everyone know.'

Susanna Reid Raises Ozempic Question With Katie Price

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The speculation reached daytime television in March, when Katie Price appeared live on Good Morning Britain. Presenter Susanna Reid, echoing what many viewers had been saying online, chose to put the question directly to her guest rather than whisper it on social media.

'Can I ask, because I am concerned about your weight,' Reid said. 'You are very, very, very skinny.'

Katie did not attempt to play down the change. 'People that follow me online will know I have lost weight,' she replied. 'I recognise I have lost weight. I look too skinny, I look gaunt.'

She went on to describe a battery of medical tests she had undergone to work out what was happening to her body.

'I have been to the doctors, to see why am I losing, I have done all the blood tests, I have even done the poo one, as well, to find out,' she said. 'I said to them, everyone said I am on Ozempic, they said, well we can tell in your bloods you're not.'

That line was aimed squarely at one rumour in particular. The diabetes drug Ozempic, increasingly used off-label for rapid weight loss, has become a byword for sudden transformations in celebrity bodies. Katie Price's categorical denial, backed, she said, by her medical results, was an attempt to shut that down.

According to her account, the tests did flag health issues, but not the sort TikTok might gossip about. 'I am lacking in iron, they are now checking the other bit,' she told Reid, adding that she is also 'going through premenopause at the moment as well.' When the presenter summarised, 'You are healthy, and you are happy?', Katie replied simply, Yes, very happy.'

Katie Price, Health Concerns And How Much To Share

For Katie Price, whose career has been built on strategic oversharing, the scrutiny around her weight seems to have landed differently.

Her decision to post the precise figure on the scales, 7st 12lb, felt oddly old-fashioned, reminiscent of a magazine 'reveal' from an earlier reality TV era.

It was also a defensive move, designed to show that, in her words, she has 'put on weight' since the most alarming photographs were taken.

Critics might reasonably ask why any woman, even one as media-seasoned as Katie Price, should feel obliged to disclose her weight in order to prove her health. Yet her public life has long blurred the line between personal and performance.

Marriage, motherhood, surgery, bankruptcy, reality TV, all of it has been played out in a semi-rolling soap opera. This is simply the latest storyline, only this time her blood tests, not her exes, are doing the talking.

What remains uncertain is whether the explanation she has offered will quieten the speculation, or merely shift it. Iron deficiency, premenopausal changes and stress can be complex, overlapping issues, and Katie herself has said doctors are 'now checking the other bit,' without specifying what that involves.

For now, Katie Price appears keen to draw a line. She has gained some weight back; she insists she is under medical supervision and is adamant she is not on Ozempic. How long that line holds in the glare of modern celebrity culture is another question entirely.