A failure to complete the upload of election results in Seminole County reversed the unofficial outcome in Georgia House District 154, moving Republican incumbent Gerald Greene from a 58-vote deficit to a lead of approximately 262 votes over Democratic challenger Harry James.

The discrepancy emerged during routine post-election checks by the Georgia Secretary of State's office, which found approximately 388 more voters recorded as having checked in on Election Day than ballots reported as cast in the county.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger opened an investigation into the late upload and whether required election procedures had been followed. Seminole County must certify its results by 5pm on Monday, 9 November.

State Review Finds 388 More Check-Ins Than Ballots Reported

State officials compared the number of voters recorded as checking in at Seminole County polling places on 3 November with the number of ballots included in the county's reported totals. The review identified a difference of approximately 388, prompting the Secretary of State's office to notify local election administrators.

The state's investigation will examine how the memory card was left unprocessed, whether election procedures were followed and what corrective measures may be needed to prevent a similar problem. The discrepancy was identified during the state's post-election review and canvassing process, before the county's results were due for certification.

Unprocessed Precinct Results Shift Georgia House District 154

The Secretary of State's office reported on 6 November that Greene held a 262-vote lead after the additional results were included. A subsequent tally on the state's results website showed Greene with 10,193 votes against James's 9,932 on 7 November, a margin of 261. The figures reflect separate updates to the unofficial count.

Greene, a Republican from Cuthbert, was first elected to the Georgia House in 1982. He represents House District 154 in southwest Georgia, which includes Seminole County. The revised count changed the apparent leader in a contest that had remained uncalled after Election Day.

Greene's Lead Could Leave Democrats With One-Seat Cushion

The revised result could narrow the Democrats' projected majority in Georgia's 180-member House of Representatives. The party had appeared on course to take control of the chamber for the first time in more than two decades following the 3 November election.

If Greene's lead survives certification, Democrats would hold 92 seats, one above the 91 required for a majority. The final balance could also be affected by a separate contest in House District 151, where Republican state representative Mike Cheokas of Americus is scheduled to face Democrat Ethan Wolfe in a 1 December runoff. Cheokas failed to secure a majority in the three-way race, in which independent candidate Travis Lockhart received approximately 11% of the vote.

County Attributes Late Results to Incomplete EMS Processing

Seminole County officials attributed the omission to its Election Management System (EMS), the software used to compile and report election results. The county said the system had not completed processing the final precinct's memory card, leaving the election-night summary marked 'Unofficial and Incomplete'. It maintained that all memory cards had been accounted for and that chain-of-custody procedures had been followed.

County election staff said ballot counts, scanner tapes and memory-card data showed that 2,911 ballots had been cast. After the state raised the discrepancy, officials completed the outstanding EMS validation and reporting process.

The county said the final report included 388 more ballots than the incomplete election-night summary and matched the ballot and scanner-tape totals.