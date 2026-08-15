Ariana Grande is understood to have spent two days at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire with Ricky Alvarez before beginning her London dates on Saturday, 15 August, as she prepares to complete the Eternal Sunshine Tour amid intense public scrutiny of her appearance.

The singer reportedly travelled from New York to Britain with Alvarez before retreating to the private members' club with friends. The alleged getaway came after Grande announced plans to step back from public-facing work once her tour ends on 1 September.

Where Is Ariana Grande Now? Inside the Oxfordshire Retreat

According to a report by The Sun, Grande spent time relaxing at the club's spa ahead of her performances at The O2 Arena. Alvarez, her former backup dancer and ex-boyfriend with whom she has reportedly rekindled a romance, engaged in outdoor countryside activities, including clay-pigeon shooting.

A source told the publication that the pair had initially checked into a hotel in London before deciding to leave the capital.

'Ariana and Ricky arrived in the UK at the start of the week and checked into their five-star London hotel in the capital. But they wanted to escape the madness, so immediately went to Soho Farmhouse for a couple of nights with some friends,' the source said.

The insider added that the club's privacy rules made it a suitable place for Grande to rest before her performances.

'The club has strict rules about not bothering celebs, so it was a perfect place for Ariana to recuperate before her London shows.'

The report also claimed Sabrina Carpenter was staying at the property at the same time. Carpenter was said to have been mixing with guests in the pool and spa after arriving by helicopter, although IBTimes UK has not independently verified that account.

For Grande, the location also has a degree of personal history. She was previously reported to have visited the Oxfordshire retreat in 2023 with Ethan Slater, her former partner, while the pair were working in Britain. The singer had also reportedly visited the property with her then-husband, Dalton Gomez, the year before.

Those earlier visits later became part of a much larger celebrity news cycle. Grande's separation from Gomez became public in 2023, followed days later by reports linking her to Slater. Grande and Slater reportedly split earlier this year.

Ariana Grande's London Shows Follow Scrutiny

Grande's return to the capital comes at a complicated moment. Her Eternal Sunshine Tour began in June and is scheduled to finish at The O2 Arena on 1 September. The London run forms the final part of the tour, with 10 performances scheduled between 15 August and 1 September.

On 2 August, Grande's representative said that the singer would be 'taking a step back from visibility' after completing the tour. The representative said Grande wanted to finish the concerts 'both healthily and happily' before taking a break from public appearances, which the statement said had led to 'endless, ongoing public scrutiny.'

A source close to Grande also said that her concerts were physically demanding and involved 'a lot of athleticism,' adding that she was performing 'healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.'

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The statement followed renewed online discussion of Grande's appearance following the release of Petal. The attention prompted extensive speculation about her weight and health, with some social media users making comparisons to the late singer Karen Carpenter.

Those comparisons are particularly sensitive, and there is no publicly confirmed medical diagnosis that supports speculation about Grande's health.

Grande has previously addressed comments about her body in her music. In 'Yes, And?', from the 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, she explicitly tells listeners not to comment on her body.

That boundary has become harder to maintain as the singer's personal life, health and appearance continue to attract online attention.

Earlier this week, Grande fuelled reports that she and Alvarez had rekindled their romance by including affectionate photographs of him in an Instagram carousel documenting recent moments in her life. In one image, Alvarez had his arm around her, while other photographs showed the pair together.

The pair previously dated from 2015 to 2016. Grande's latest public display of affection came shortly after her hiatus announcement, giving the countryside trip an added layer of interest for fans and celebrity-watchers.

Grande will also no longer appear in the planned West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, which was due to reunite her with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey. The production confirmed her departure after Grande announced her break, saying it supported her decision and wished her well.

For now, her immediate focus is the stage. Her reported spa break, secluded Oxfordshire stay and carefully chosen Instagram photographs point to an effort to find some privacy before the final stretch of a demanding tour. Whether that privacy lasts throughout the London shows is another matter.