Amid intensifying scrutiny over Ariana Grande's appearance, fans are now comparing her with her Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, with some claiming the actresses have since regained weight while Grande has continued to lose weight, prompting one user to say: 'She's the only one.'

The singer has previously pushed back against speculation about her body, while health experts have warned about the wider impact of publicly commenting on celebrities' appearances.

Fans Compare Ariana Grande With 'Wicked' Co-Stars

The latest discussion began with a viral X post asking: 'Was Ariana the problem on the Wicked set? Now that everyone's moved on to different projects, they've gained weight back, and she's continued to lose weight...'

Was Ariana the problem on the wicked set? Now that everyone’s moved on to different projects, they’ve gained weight back, and she’s continued to lose weight… pic.twitter.com/actfsnt4Be — bblbarbie🍒. (@BarbiesWrrld) August 5, 2026

One user responded: 'Yeah, Ariana is the only one who keeps losing more and more weight. The other two already look super good.'

Sim a ariana é a única que continua emagrecendo cada vez mais e mais. Já as duas parecem super bem pic.twitter.com/wkCTcyf1gV — Sweetie 👼 (@laah_giiovanna) August 6, 2026

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Some fans also speculated about when Grande's appearance began to change, with one writing: 'November 2021 and her weight went down by a lot in that time frame.'

Another claimed: 'This specific relapse seems to start right around when Wicked started. Prior to that, in 2021, she looked healthy.'

Others pushed back against the speculation, warning that social media users cannot know what the actors may have experienced privately.

'It's easy to create theories from photos and timelines, but we don't know what any of these people were going through personally,' one user wrote. 'Wishing everyone health and happiness is probably the best approach.'

'Wicked' Stars Faced Body Scrutiny Too

Grande and Erivo faced intense scrutiny over their appearances during the Wicked promotional campaign, while Yeoh was also drawn into online discussion about changes to her appearance.

Social media users questioned the cast's physical appearances during filming and promotion, with one post asking: 'Anyone on the Wicked set eats?'

Another post said: 'I haven't seen a single cast member who looks like they have gotten healthier or happier through the course of filming.'

Grande addressed similar comments in 2023, saying the body people compared with her current appearance was actually the 'unhealthiest version' of herself.

Family Reportedly Urged Grande To Slow Down

The renewed scrutiny comes as Grande prepares to step back from public-facing work after her Eternal Sunshine Tour concludes in London on 1 September.

Her representative said Grande would take a 'much-deserved break' following the tour, citing 'endless, ongoing public scrutiny'. She has also withdrawn from the planned 2027 West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George.

During a recent concert in Chicago, Grande said 'boundaries need to be set' and described the tour as a 'healing' and 'beautiful' experience.

ariana grande shares a message to her fans in chicago tonight:



“the announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing (…) i heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but i just want to say that could not be more the fuck… pic.twitter.com/v9NQe6wyO0 — Ariana Grande Today ꕤ (@ArianaToday) August 4, 2026

Sources close to Grande claimed her family and friends had repeatedly urged her to take a longer break. One insider alleged they had 'begged' her to step away, saying they wanted her to prioritise her wellbeing.

The claims have not been independently confirmed by Grande or her representatives.

Experts Warn Against Body Commentary

Body image educator Jemma Haythorne warned that repeatedly discussing Grande's appearance can reinforce the idea that people's bodies are open to public judgement.

'Whether people are "expressing concern" or explicitly body-shaming, the fact that we're talking about her body at all can have an extremely negative impact,' she said during an interview, describing some commentary as 'concern trolling.'

Psychologist Rachel Goldman told the Associated Press that public discussions about celebrities' bodies can reinforce the idea that bodies are open to judgement and that a person's value is tied to their appearance.